People are having a really hard time finding the panda in this big snowman puzzle

From “the dress” to the mysterious case of the disappearing sheep, the internet loves a good mind-bender.

Now, the search for a panda amidst a snowman filled puzzle is going viral on Facebook.

Created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, the puzzle has already been shared more than 100,000 times since it was uploaded to Facebook last week.

Here’s a look.

Did you find the panda?

If you didn’t, you’re in good company. Plenty of people have commented on Dudolf’s Facebook post that they couldn’t find the bear.

“Been looking for 15 mins still can’t find it,” wrote one commenter.

The bear is there, we promise.

Keep scrolling if you want a hint.

This is your last chance to stop reading if you want to find the panda yourself.

Okay, are you sure?

Okay.

Look for the snowman with the green and white checkered scarf. Now count over four snowmen to the right and up one.

Happy panda hunting.

