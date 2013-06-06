Here's Why Superman Won't Wear His Iconic Red Underwear In 'Man Of Steel'

A lot of characters will be wearing similar skin suits to Superman’s in ‘Man of Steel.’

When “Man of Steel” hits theatres next week, he’ll be missing one glaring item from his attire.



The iconic red underwear that he’s been wearing since Action Comic #1 will be gone.

What gives?

Warner Brothers released a 13-minute featurette on the film that shows behind-the-scenes footage of filming and explains why the crew ditched the red underwear.

Similar to “The Dark Knight” trilogy, screenwriter David S. Goyer said he, Christopher Nolan, and director Zack Snyder (“300”) set out to create a film about a Superman that exists in the real world as opposed to a comic book version.

To do that they filmed in real locations like a 7-11 and they had to rid of the underwear. Really.

“I probably looked at hundreds of versions with underwear.” says Snyder. “I couldn’t make it consistent with the world that we were creating.”

Last year, Cavill was seen on set both with and without the underwear causing some fans of the “Man of Steel” to worry about the reimagining of one of the most popular superheroes.

For those working on the film, it was important to make a world where Superman’s outfit makes sense to wear. Unlike other heroes like Spider-Man and Batman, the Man of Steel’s outfit isn’t one he’s stitching together.

“Man of Steel” creators wanted it to feel like a natural outfit worn on his home planet of Krypton. For that reason, you’ll also see Superman’s parents, played by Russell Crowe and Ayelet Zurer, wear similar suits along with Michael Shannon’s character General Zod.

A close look at the new skin suit outfit will show you it’s inspired by Medieval times.

Costumes of council members in the film will have their own family symbols. Superman’s “S” (which stands for Hope in the film and isn’t actually an ‘S’ to him) will serve as his family crest.

Why did Superman ever have the red undies to begin with?

Snyder notes the underwear is a nod to Strong Men of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Comic aficionados will know the reason for the underwear is also technical, added to divide his waist from the rest of his body when the issues went to print.

What do you think of the suit change to Superman?

You can check out the entire 13-minute featurette below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.