After Fights With Obama, Steve Schwarzman Is Leaving America

Steve Schwarzman is leaving the States.
A source told Reuters:
He will likely move in January.
The precise location of where Schwarzman will live was not disclosed by the source who spoke to Reuters.
It’s no secret that Schwarzman is not a fan of how Obama is running the country right now, and now, he’s leaving behind in the dust.
He’s going to Europe – temporarily.
Why? A few reasons.
One, in case you haven’t been following his opinions, he’s said that he disagrees with the country’s use of mark-to-market accounting, and with Obama’s high taxes.
So that probably has something to do with it.
Here are the other reasons why he’s moving, according to Reuters:
Blackstone, one of the world’s biggest private equity firms, has 17 offices around the world in locations such as Shanghai, Mumbai, London, Paris and Dusseldorf.
The company recently raised a $15 billion private equity fund, a significant part of which will likely be invested in Asia. It is also raising a yuan-denominated fund for China.
We don’t know where he’s moving yet (UPDATE: Paris), we just know that it’s somewhere in Europe, but it’s probably safe to eliminate:
- The South of France, where he has a house, because the source told Reuters it’s unlikely
- Sweden, because, as previously stated, Schwarzman hates high taxes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.