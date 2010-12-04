After Fights With Obama, Steve Schwarzman Is Leaving America

Steve Schwarzman is leaving the States.



A source told Reuters:

He will likely move in January.

The precise location of where Schwarzman will live was not disclosed by the source who spoke to Reuters.

It’s no secret that Schwarzman is not a fan of how Obama is running the country right now, and now, he’s leaving behind in the dust.

He’s going to Europe – temporarily.

Why? A few reasons.

One, in case you haven’t been following his opinions, he’s said that he disagrees with the country’s use of mark-to-market accounting, and with Obama’s high taxes.

So that probably has something to do with it.

Here are the other reasons why he’s moving, according to Reuters:

Blackstone, one of the world’s biggest private equity firms, has 17 offices around the world in locations such as Shanghai, Mumbai, London, Paris and Dusseldorf.

The company recently raised a $15 billion private equity fund, a significant part of which will likely be invested in Asia. It is also raising a yuan-denominated fund for China.

We don’t know where he’s moving yet (UPDATE: Paris), we just know that it’s somewhere in Europe, but it’s probably safe to eliminate:

The South of France, where he has a house, because the source told Reuters it’s unlikely

Sweden, because, as previously stated, Schwarzman hates high taxes

