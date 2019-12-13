Tom Murray / INSIDER Train through Ella, Sri Lanka.

Google’s annual Year in Search roundup has revealed that no one knows where Sri Lanka is.

“Where is Sri Lanka” was the top trending search term of 2019 in the “Where is…” category.

It should be noted that the horrific terrorist bombings that killed 250 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday this year undoubtedly contributed to the spike in search traffic.

Since no one seems to know where it is, we thought we’d show you on a map.

And if you don’t like maps: It’s in the Indian Ocean in South Asia, just southeast of India.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You don’t know where Sri Lanka is.

You might think you do, but you don’t. No one does.

That’s what Google’s annual Year in Search revealed on Wednesday.

Each year, the search engine rounds up the top trending searches of the year and sorts them into categories like Actors, Weddings, and Recipes.

And this year, topping the “Where is…” category was Sri Lanka.

The island nation beat out terms such as “Where is the super bowl this year” and “Where is 21 savage from” to claim the top spot.

It should be noted that the horrific terrorist bombings that killed 250 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday this year is almost undoubtedly the main reason behind the surge in search traffic.

Sri Lanka had also been named Lonely Planet’s best place to visit in 2019 before the attacks.

So, since no one seems to know where this beautiful island resides, we thought we’d help out.

Sri Lanka is here:

Google Maps

See it?

Sri Lanka is located in the Indian Ocean just 21 miles (at its closest point) from the southeastern tip of India. India is on the continent of Asia. Asia is on Earth.

Read more:

Sri Lanka is making it cheaper to fly there in an effort to get people to visit after terrorist bombings killed more than 250 people

Sri Lanka is officially the best place to visit in 2019. Here are 15 photos that will make you want to book a flight there ASAP.

I took a $US3, 7-hour train ride through Sri Lanka’s hill country – and it was unlike any travel experience I’ve ever had

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.