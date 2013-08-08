Paulina Gretzky Has Been Conspicuously Absent From The PGA Tour This Summer

Paulina Gretzky, spawn of The Great One, has become internet famous over the past couple of years for her racy Instagram feed.

More recently, Gretzky started dating professional golfer Dustin Johnson. Gretzky and Johnson often share photos of each other on their Instagram feeds, and Paulina showed up at a couple of tournaments.

But, she hasn’t been at one of Johnson’s big tournaments since The Masters.

At The Masters, Johnson finished tied for 13th, his only top 20 finish at a major in 2013. At the U.S. and British Opens, without Paulina there, Johnson finished 55th and tied for 32nd, respectively. The only tournament Johnson won this year was the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and Paulina was there the entire time.

Don’t worry, they definitely haven’t broken up because she shared a recent photo of them. From two weeks ago:

So two big questions remain: Where has she been? And will she show up to the PGA on Thursday?

During the U.S. Open which took place June 13-16 Gretzky was hanging out with her friend Sam:

And then next day she took off to Germany with Johnson:

The day before the British Open began Paulina was hanging out with this little nugget:

Paulina hasn’t been around Rochester for any of the practice rounds yet, and she hasn’t posted anything on her Instagram, but for Johnson’s sake, let’s hope she shows up.

