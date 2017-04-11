Here's where the Supreme Court's newest justice Neil Gorsuch will actually sit on the court

Supreme Court handout The Supreme Court seats after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the newest justice on the Supreme Court Monday morning.

President Donald Trump nominated him to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, but he won’t simply take Scalia’s empty seat, which has been draped in black since the justice’s death last February.

Seating on the bench is arranged by order of seniority, and as the most junior associate justice, Gorsuch will sit at the far right in seat nine:

