'Where is my Audible wish list?': How to find your Audible wish list or create one

You can find your Audible wish list from the main toolbar, which is at the top of any page on the site.

The way you access and add to your wish list, however, will vary slightly depending if you’re using the desktop site or mobile app.

Here’s what else you should know about your Audible wish list.

For those who are new to Audible, it can be somewhat overwhelming. There are a lot of titles to sort through, and learning a new platform takes time.

Here’s what you need to know to master the wish list feature, whether you’re on the mobile app or desktop version of the site.

Where to find your Audible wish list on a computer

Finding your wish list on the desktop version of Audible is simple: Look at the menu at the top of the page when visiting Audible.com on a Mac or PC. You’ll see “Wish List” between “Library” and “Browse.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Wish List.’

Typically, the default view is to have your wishlist audiobooks listed in order from most recently added to least. But you can adjust that by length and genre as desired, using the filters toward the top of the page.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can sort order of your wish list.

Where to find your Audible wish list on a mobile device

You can also access your wishlist on the Audible mobile app as well.

To do so, tap the three stacked lines to open the menu, then tap “Store” and then select “Wish List.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Wish List’ under ‘Store.’

If you haven’t yet started your wish list, you can easily create it by adding audiobooks to your personal wish list on the site.

How to create an Audible wish list

1. Find a title you wish to add and click (or tap) the title or thumbnail on a computer or mobile device.

2. Select “Add to Wish List” in the right sidebar, toward the top of the audiobook page (on desktop) or scroll down until you see the option, then tap it (if viewing on mobile).

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Add to Wish List.’

Reference the sections above to access your newly created wish list on a computer or mobile device.

