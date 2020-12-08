Where is my Android? How to locate your Android using Google's Find My Device service

vgajic/Getty Images

You can find a lost Android device by using Google’s Find My Device service from its app or a browser.

On the Find My Device app or website, you can see the phone’s location on a map, play a sound to locate it, or remotely erase the phone and reset it to factory conditions.

Losing your phone can be a catastrophe, which is why both Apple and Google provide similar tools for tracking, finding, and even remotely erasing a lost phone. If you have an iPhone, read our article on tracking its location. Google’s Find My Device works pretty much the same way for Android phones. Here’s how to use it to locate your misplaced or lost Android.

How to find your Android by using Find My Device



You can find your Android device using the Find My Device website or via Google’s Find My Device app (installed from the Google Play store) on a different Android device that’s logged into the same Google account.

One word of caution: If you log into your Google account on a public computer or someone else’s PC to find your phone, remember to use a browser in private or incognito mode and log out when you are done.

1. Start the app or go to Google Find My Device in a web browser.

2. If you have one device, Find My Device should immediately zero in on that device (or to its last known location when it was last powered on and connected to the internet). If you have multiple devices, you can select the one you’re looking for using the device icons at the top of the page.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can see your device’s last known location and make it play a sound to help locate it from Find My Device.

3. In addition to seeing the phone on the map, you have three options:

Select “Play Sound” to remotely command the phone to play a ringtone sound. If the phone is turned on and connected to the internet, it will play the sound regardless of the phone’s volume settings.

Select “Secure Device” to prevent someone from accessing your phone’s data. You can also display a message or phone number on the lock screen to help retrieve the device.

Select “Erase Device” if the phone has been lost or stolen and you don’t expect to get it back. This will wipe the phone and reset it to factory conditions.

How to make sure Find My Device is enabled on Android



Even if you don’t recall turning on Google’s Find My Device service, the good news is that it’s probably already on â€” Google turns it on by default when you connect an Android phone to a Google account, so it should already be running from when you first set up your phone. If you have access to your phone, here’s how to verify it’s enabled:

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Google.”

3. On Google’s settings page, tap “Security.”

4. Tap “Find My Device.”

5. On the Find My Device page, make sure the feature is turned â€” the button should be swiped to the right.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Make sure Find My Device is enabled from the Settings app.

