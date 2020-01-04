Fugitive former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn is holed up in a blush-coloured mansion in one of Beirut's most expensive districts after fleeing Japan, according to reports. Here's what Achrafieh is like.

Jacob Russell/Getty Images Passersby and Lebanese Internal Security Forces officers pictured outside the house of Carlos Ghosn in Achrafieh on December 31, 2019, in Beirut, Lebanon.

On Monday, former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly escaped to Lebanon from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, who grew up in Beirut, has citizenship in three countries: Lebanon, Brazil, and France, and was permitted to carry a spare French passport while out on bail in Japan, Al Jazeera reported. The passport was locked in a case, and Ghosn’s lawyers are in possession of the key, Al Jazeera added, noting that foreigners in Japan are required to carry identification.

Theories about how Ghosn made his escape include hiring private security operatives and fleeing in a musical instrument case. On January 2, Interpol issued a notice for his arrest.

Ghosn is now reportedly residing in the wealthy, tourist-favoured Beirut district of Achrafieh in a blush-coloured mansion that he purchased and renovated for $US15 million using misappropriated Nissan corporate funds. Here’s a closer look at the affluent district:

Achrafieh is a residential and commercial district located in eastern Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon.

Google Maps



Reuters Carlos Ghosn (right) leaves the Tokyo Detention House.

Ghosn joined Nissan in 1999 as COO and became CEO in 2001, serving in that post until he resigned in January 2019. In 2018, Japanese prosecutors alleged that Ghosn had underreported his compensation of 10 million yen ($US92.6 million USD) earned between 2010 and 2015 by about half.

A Nissan internal investigation also uncovered evidence that Ghosn was misappropriating Nissan funds for personal purposes. He was arrested by authorities in Tokyo on November 19, 2018, on charges of financial misconduct and spent 129 days in the Tokyo Detention House before being released on bail.

Ghosn purchased and renovated the Achrafieh residence, a blush mansion with robin’s-egg blue windows, for $US15 million using misappropriated Nissan corporate funds, a Nissan internal investigation found.

Ghosn purchased the Beirut residence in 2012 for $US8.75 million through a Nissan subsidiary company and invested $US6 million in renovations, the New York Times reported. Through Nissan, he also reportedly purchased properties in Amsterdam, Tokyo, Paris, New York, and Rio de Janeiro.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the house, which Ghosn bought with his second wife, is adorned with his portraits and antiquities. “Two ancient sarcophagi, unearthed during the remodeling, were visible through a glass floor leading to a wine cellar,” Sean McLain, Phred Dvorak, Sam Schechner, and Patricia Kowsmann wrote for the Journal.Source:New York Times; Wall Street Journal; Bloomberg

Achrafieh is a Christian enclave and one of Beirut’s oldest districts, known for its winding, tree-lined streets.

tanukiphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus The facade of Catholic Church Saint Sauveur in Achrafieh.

It features a mix of new builds and historic French and Ottoman properties …

L. ON / Shutterstock

… and is one of the city’s most expensive districts to live in. Apartments in the district sell for as much as $US8 million, according to Property Finder, a real-estate website for select countries in the Middle East and Africa.

L. ON / Shutterstock

A handful of luxury boutique hotels and rental apartments catering to tourists grace the district as well.

L. ON / Shutterstock

Short-term rental options include a Sofitel hotel and hilltop terrace apartment.



Achrafieh is primarily known as an artistic hub, filled with galleries, colourful outdoor murals …

Joseph Eid / AFP via Getty Images A Lebanese man walks past a graffiti of late Lebanese diva Sabah on a wall in the Achrafieh district.

… and painted stairs.

Em Campos / Shutterstock



Among Beirut cultural institutions, Achrafieh’s Sursock Museum is a crown jewel. Housed in an early 20th-century aristocratic mansion, its collection features modern and contemporary works predominantly by Lebanese artists.

Joseph Eid / AFP via Getty Images

As far as central spots go, the 200-store ABC Mall is a top location for shopping and socialising. Its stores include major international brands such as Dior and Lego as well as a movie theatre and restaurants.

Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images

Dining brings locals and visitors together. Achrafieh has everything from casual cafes and sandwich shops to upscale restaurants serving local and international cuisine.

Maya Alleruzzo / AP People dine at a cafe in Achrafieh.



By night, the place to be is Monot Street. Regarded as one of Beirut’s best nightlife scenes, the one-way, cobblestone street is lined with trendy bars and clubs.

Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images



While tourism in Lebanon has been on the rise, the US Department of State has issued a Level 3 “reconsider travel” advisory.

Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock

Lebanon received a record two million visitors in 2018, CNN Travel’s Stephanie d’Arc Taylor reported. Taylor attributed this surge in tourism in part to the country’s natural beauty as well as Beirut’s nightlife and “quirky museums.”

However, the US Department of State recommends that visitors exercise caution when considering travel to the country. Read their full Lebanon travel advisory, last updated on October 21, 2019, here.

