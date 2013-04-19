The suspects who allegedly carried out the Boston Marathon bombings — Tamerlan and Dzhokar Tsarnaev — are from a war-torn and turbulent region of Russia known as Chechnya, according to reports.



Here’s where Chechnya is on a map.

Google MapsFollowing the First Chechen War from 1994 to 1996, Chechnya gained independence from Russia. However, the Second Chechen war from 1999 to 2000 brought Chechnya back under Russian rule, and a nine year insurgency period followed. It’s not clear how much time the brothers spent in Russia.

It’s estimated the brothers came to the U.S. in 2002 or 2003.

Here’s a closer look at the location:

Google Maps

