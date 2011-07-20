Here's Your Guide To The Casey Anthony Whereabouts rumours

qwtnews.com
Casey Anthony‘s elaborately-shrouded departure from jail certainly didn’t tone down the spotlight on her.Now, speculation is raging as to Anthony’s location — and a flood of unconfirmed sightings has begun.
But we don't know -- the obvious towel-over-head thing and seemingly the same shirt Anthony left jail in? Kind of feels like a decoy.
The private jet Anthony supposedly departed Florida in is owned by Todd Macaluso, a former defence attorney of Anthony's -- and Macaluso's firm has an office at the local airport.
Some locals thought they saw the private plane carrying Anthony land in an aviation field in Prescott -- and a radio station floated the rumour that Anthony was checking out houses. But nothing's been confirmed.
Ever heard of an island called Jost van Dyke? Us neither. But locals say Anthony was on the beach yesterday morning, reading a magazine.
