Here's Your Guide To The Casey Anthony Whereabouts rumours

Megan Angelo

Casey Anthony

qwtnews.com

Casey Anthony‘s elaborately-shrouded departure from jail certainly didn’t tone down the spotlight on her.Now, speculation is raging as to Anthony’s location — and a flood of unconfirmed sightings has begun.

ABC News just posted a video of a woman running from a private plane into a building in Orlando.

But we don't know -- the obvious towel-over-head thing and seemingly the same shirt Anthony left jail in? Kind of feels like a decoy.

Many think Anthony is in Carlsbad, California.

The private jet Anthony supposedly departed Florida in is owned by Todd Macaluso, a former defence attorney of Anthony's -- and Macaluso's firm has an office at the local airport.

A fake spotting in Chouteau, Oklahoma allegedly led to a woman attacking an Anthony lookalike.

But what really happened still isn't clear.

A possible plane sighting has sparked rumours in Prescott, Arizona.

Some locals thought they saw the private plane carrying Anthony land in an aviation field in Prescott -- and a radio station floated the rumour that Anthony was checking out houses. But nothing's been confirmed.

A supposed restaurant spotting in Troy, Michigan turned out to be bogus.

Diners thought they say Anthony eating at Papa Vino's in Troy -- but a manager denied the claim.

One spotting puts Anthony in the British Virgin Islands.

Ever heard of an island called Jost van Dyke? Us neither. But locals say Anthony was on the beach yesterday morning, reading a magazine.

Now check out some disguises Anthony might be rocking.

Click here to see Anthony's potential new looks >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.