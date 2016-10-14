It's been a year since its launch event, so where is British music streaming device Electric Jukebox?

Electric Jukebox Robbie Williams wants his Electric Jukebox.

On October 14 2015, a new music streaming product was launched at Bafta in London. It was called “Electric Jukebox” and promised to make music streaming cheap and easy. But now, one year after the event, there’s no sign that Electric Jukebox is ever going to go on sale.

The idea behind Electric Jukebox is pretty simple: It’s a hardware product that you plug into your TV, and you use the wireless microphone to select which songs you want to play. There’s no monthly subscription, just a box you plug in.

CEO Rob Lewis said at the 2015 launch event that current streaming services are so complicated that “it’s almost like you need a degree in engineering” to use them. The Week was so excited by the idea that it asked whether Electric Jukebox was “Britain’s answer to Spotify.”

Some vaguely big names have backed Electric Jukebox. Former Take That singer Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow, “Strictly Come Dancing” star Alesha Dixon, and Stephen Fry all posed for product photos with the device. And the launch event was introduced by Alexander Armstrong and the then culture secretary John Whittingdale.

You can still pre-order the Electric Jukebox on the company’s website. It even comes with free next-day shipping. But it’s not clear when it will actually arrive.

The original launch date for Electric Jukebox was around Christmas 2015. That never happened. The company then said it was pushing the launch date back to Easter 2016. That didn’t happen either. Originally the company planned to launch in the US, too, but that has since been scrapped.

In May, Electric Jukebox released research claiming that there is a “black hole” of music streaming usage beyond young people. But since then it’s been quiet. The company’s Twitter account, which has just over 300 followers, hasn’t posted any updates since June. Electric Jukebox didn’t respond to a request by Business Insider for information on its launch date.

