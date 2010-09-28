Another Daily Deal Acquisition: Where Buys LocalGinger To Power Mobile Deals

Location-based media company Where Inc has acquired LocalGinger, a provider of white label daily deals, the company announced this morning.



Where has apps for all major mobile platforms, as well as a location-based ad network with a reach of around 50 million users. Over the next few weeks, the new team will build self-serve daily deals into its existing ad product.

CEO Walt Doyle tells us that daily deals are “the ad unit of the future.” We’re definitely extremely bullish on the future of daily deals, but this way of phrasing it also underscores the chief danger for companies moving into the space. If publishers treat these offers as just another ad unit, it’s likely they won’t perform.

Hyperlocal deal offers sent to mobile devices are clearly a huge opportunity, so this move makes a lot of sense for Where. If the company can deliver offers that are actually relevant to users, and present them well, this could be a big win.

