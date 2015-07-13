It looks like Apple Pay is coming to the UK tomorrow -- here's everywhere you can use it

Apple Apple Pay in action in the US.

British bank HSBC may have accidentally let slip that Apple Pay is launching in the UK on Tuesday.

Apple announced at its developers conference last month that Apple Pay will launch here in July but it hasn’t yet announced the actual date.

The technology allows people to pay for things with their phone or Apple Watch simply by swiping it over a card reader in the same way you do with a contactless card.

As you’d expect, most major banks have signed up to the scheme — including HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Natwest, Halifax and Lloyds.

Apple has also revealed some of the shops where you’ll be able to pay using Apple’s new tech. They are:

Boots

BP

Costa Coffee

Dune

JD Sports

KFC

Liberty

LIDL

Marks & Spencer

McDonald’s

Nando’s

New Look

Post Office

Pret A Manger

SPAR

Starbucks

Subway

Wagamama

Waitrose

These are just a selection, with Apple saying over 250,000 locations in the UK will accept Apple Pay. The technology giant also hinted that you’ll be able to use your phone as a replacement for the Oyster Card, giving “taking the tube” as an example of everyday use.

Several apps will also use Apple Pay, which takes payment from your account based on a unique device number. These include easyJet, Ocado, Domino’s and Addison Lee.

NOW WATCH: 5 cool tricks your iPhone can do with the latest iOS update



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.