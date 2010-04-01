Where In The World Is My iPad?

Twitter has been buzzing with eager Apple fanboys anticipating the arrival of their iPads this Saturday.
Judging by these reports, here is how iPads are making their way to your home:
- iPads are being shipped from Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China.
- From there, the iPads destined for the U.S. fly to Anchorage, Alaska.
- Finally, they head to Lousiville, Kentucky.
- After that, UPS explains that your tablet is dealing with “UPS Internal Activity”. In other words, it’s right in your backyard, but Apple won’t let them give it to you until Saturday.
Follow an iPad on its journey from Foxconn to purgatory at a UPS location near you >
joshbaltzell My iPad is in SHENZHEN, CN en route to my doorstep. To celebrate I think I will have iPad Thai for dinner.
mkohpotts my iPad still has origin scan only in ShenZhen. I'm a tad worried. Hopefully it will hop on a plane soon and get its tush over here by Sat.
tsmarsh The iPad is free and just checked in at... Anchorage?
MauiCountyJr Itunes 9.1 update for Ipad installed, My Ipad is in ANCHORAGE, AK 4 Days to go! :)
fanzoo Tracking for my iPad now says it's in Anchorage, Alaska. I wish I was going on this trip too. I miss Alaska
From Anchorage, your iPad will probably head to Louisville, Kentucky. After that, it depends where you live.
driver49 My #iPad arrived today in Louisville, KY. Can't I just drive up there and pick it up?
kroneil One iPad in Louisville, KY the other in China... you better get a move on little China iPad if you're gonna make it here by Sat!
rubinajo Earlier UPS showed my iPad was in Louisville. Now it shows that it left Anchorage and was never in Louisville. Magical machine indeed!
