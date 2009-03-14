Where In The World Is Matt Lauer? At Home.

The economic crisis has, indirectly, forced NBC to scale back its globetrotting Today series, “Where in the World is Matt Lauer?”

Viewers apparently told exec producer Jim Bell that given the recession, the extravagant trip seemed in poor taste.

Instead of travelling around the world, Lauer and his morning show team will spend a week in May exploring affordable vacation destinations in the U.S.

Lauer and co. in Pennsylvania Dutch country, that’s Must See TV—except for the Amish, of course.

