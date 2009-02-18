Where In The World Is Allen Stanford?

So the question we’ve been wondering all day is, where is Allen Stanford? Probably not long for this country, or even Antigua.



Felix Salmon: Yesterday, Stanford spokesman Brian Bertsch “wouldn’t discuss the whereabouts of the Texas billionaire”, probably because he didn’t know those whereabouts. It’s probably a safe guess, however, to say that he’s not in the US, and neither is he in the US Virgin Islands, where he lives most of the year. Antigua? It’s possible, but I’d say unlikely. More probable is somewhere with an ask-no-questions private-banking industry and a vague-to-nonexistent extradition treaty with the US.

Evidently he has fleet of private planes, and most likely a pretty good contingency plan for when this day would come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.