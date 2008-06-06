Where In The World Are Larry, Sergey, And The Google Party Jet? We Can Tell You

Keeping tabs on Google (GOOG) founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin got a lot easier when they bought an old Qantas 767 for about $15 million and converted it into their private party plane.



That’s because, thanks to an army of hobbyist aeroplane photographers, anyone with a Web browser can find out that the Google jet was parked in Zurich, Switzerland, both this January and last — when the World Economic Forum was going on in nearby Davos. And in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last December — when Larry Page was getting married on Richard Branson’s Carribean island.

Hobbyists tag their photos with info like aeroplane make and model, registration number, date, location, etc., and upload them to sites like Airliners.net, which has 18 photos tagged with the Google jet’s registration number, shot in places ranging from New Zealand (Dec. 27, 2006) to Philly. (Philly? Yes, Philly: May 20, 2007.)

Embedded below: A Google map of the plane’s known whereabouts. Click the blue markers to reveal the date(s) the place was spotted in each city and links to full-size photos.

View Larger Map

Photo: Markus Buttinger/Airliners.net

