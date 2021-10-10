Search

The best places in the US to travel in an RV, according to a couple who drove one through 48 states

Joey Hadden
Left: To people walk towards Prada in Marfa on a cloudy day. Right: Julie and Marc pose with their RV at Badlands
Marc and Julie Bennett have been to all 50 states. Jo Hunter/Shutterstock; Marc and Julie Bennett
  • Julie and Marc Bennett shared the states, parks, and attractions in the US you must see in an RV.
  • They said the best way to see the US is mile-by-mile and some of the best stops are under the radar.
  • Here are some of the best parks, monuments, states, towns, and roadside stops across the US.
In Montana, Marc and Julie Bennett write that Glacier National Park is a must-see in their book, “Living the RV Life.”
Glacier national park
Glacier National Park in Montana. Vaclav Sebek/Shutterstock
Source: “Living the RV Life”
Going-to-the-Sun Road, a scenic two-hour drive within that park, is also a great way to spot wildlife like mountain goats and bighorn sheep, Insider previously reported.
Going-to-the-Sun Road
A red car drives along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. EdwinM/Shutterstock
Source: Insider
In Arizona, “you’re going to have to go to the Grand Canyon if you haven’t been,” Julie told Insider.
Marc and Julie stand with friends at the Grand Canyon on a cloudy day.
The Grand Canyon is a must-see. RVLove
In their book, they add that you should visit both the north and the south rims.
Left: A view of the south rim with plants in the foreground. Right: A view of the north rim with plants in the foregound.
Left: south rim. Right: north rim. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, Joey Hadden/Insider
Source: “Living the RV Life”
Also in Arizona, Marc and Julie said to check out Sedona, a beautiful town embedded in red rocks that Insider previously reported feels like visiting another planet.
Marc and Julie Bennett in front of red rocks in Sedona with blue skies.
Marc and Julie in Sedona, Arizona. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett
Source: Insider
Halfway between Phoenix and Palm Springs, Julie and Marc recommend staying in Quartzsite, Arizona, a tiny town that was featured in the film “Nomadland.”
An RV boondocking in Quartzsite, Arizona with blue skies.
The Bennetts boondock in Quartzsite, Arizona. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett
In their book, Marc and Julie Bennett wrote that you can’t miss Yosemite National Park in California, which recently stopped requiring reservations to enter, Travel and Leisure reports. The reservation system began in May and ended on October 1.
A view of Yosemite National Park with blue skies and few clouds.
Yosemite National Park in California. Joey Hadden/Insider
Sources: “Living the RV Life”, Travel and Leisure
While you’re in California, Marc and Julie recommend taking a coastal drive on Highway 1 from Northern California to Oregon.
A cliffside road on a semi-cloudy day on highway 1
A cliffside section of Highway 1 in Oregon. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett
When you’re in Oregon, Marc and Julie recommend checking out lighthouses along the coast.
Heceta Head lighthouse at dusk, Oregon Coast, USA, with the ocean in the background.
Heceta Head lighthouse in Oregon at dusk. Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images
Another must-see national park is Zion in Utah where you should hike the Narrows, according to their book.
Left: Red rocky cliffs with trees on them and blue skies in the background. Right: A River between canyons with tall rocks and trees ahead on a cloudy day.
Left: a cliff at Zion National Park. Right: The Narrows, a hike through a river between canyons. Joey Hadden/Insider
Sources: “Living the RV Life”
The Narrows is a trail into a river that gets deeper as the canyons come closing in, Insider reported.
Visitors explore The Narrows along the Virgin River with light peering through the canyons
A view of the Narrows. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Source: Insider
Since Zion is often crowded, Marc said to try Capitol Reef instead, describing the Utah national park as a “fantastic surprise” to him.
Sunrise on the Capitol Reef Scenic Drive Out of Fruita, Utah.
A scenic drive through Capitol Reef National Park in Utah. Edmund Lowe Photography/Getty Images
If you’re traveling through New Mexico, Marc and Julie said not to miss Carlsbad Caverns.
Inside the Carlsbad Caverns, blue and green lights light up a cave full of pointy ends and mysterious shapes.
Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Doug Meek/Getty Images
Insider reported that it’s cool and humid inside the caves. Although they’re mostly dark, there are lights that reveal different shapes, colors, and textures.
Carlsbad caverns
Dramatic scenes within the caves. Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: Insider
Also in New Mexico, the duo said you can’t miss White Sands.
White Sands, New Mexico
White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Shutterstock
Source: Insider
This area is very bright, and the sand feels like no other, Insider previously reported, adding that it’s soft and silky to the touch.
White sands new mexico
White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: Insider
Up in Colorado, Marc and Julie said Rocky Mountain National Park is a must-see.
A view of from the tundra of the Rocky Mountains with trees in the distance on a semi-cloudy day.
Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Joey Hadden/Insider
In South Dakota, you have to drive through Badlands National Park, Marc and Julie said.
An RV pulls a mini cooper in Badlands on a cloudy day.
Marc and Julie drive through Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett
While you’re there, the couple suggests exploring Black Hills National Forest.
Panoramic view of C.C. Gideon Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road, part of the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Black Hills of South Dakota. Federica Grassi/Getty Images
Marc and Julie also highlighted entire states that stood out to them in their travels, like Maine in the summertime.
Marc and Julie pose next to the ocean in Maine with homes on a cliff in the background and blue skies.
Mark and Julie in front of Nubble Lighthouse Tork in Maine. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett
“The further north you get, the more you’re getting away from the crowds. It’s beautiful,” Julie said.
Marc takes Photo of Maine Lighthouse on a cloudy day on the coast with green bushes on the left
Marc takes a photo of a lighthouse in Maine. RVLove
Pennsylvania is a friendly and scenic state to drive through in an RV, according to the Bennetts, who said they particularly enjoy Amish Country.
A horse and a carriage wait while two people stand on a gravel road on a cloudy day in Amish Country.
The Bennetts visit Amish Country in Pennsylvania. Courtesy of Julie and Marc Bennett
In terms of standout cities, San Francisco, California is a must-see, according to the Bennetts. Drive across the Golden Gate Bridge and visit Napa Valley, too.
A view of the San Francisco skyline with the ocean behind it from the top of a hill that cars are driving up.
A view of San Francisco, California, from Twin Peaks. Joey Hadden/Insider
Julie added Savannah, Georgia, stands out too, with its “real Southern charm, history, and natural beauty.”
Savannah Georgia
Savannah, Georgia. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Don’t miss the monuments and museums in Washington, DC, the couple said.
Four American flags in front of monuments in Washington DC on a cloudy day
A far-off view of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Joey Hadden/Insider
In Louisiana, Marc and Julie wrote in their book to visit the Whitney Plantation Museum outside of New Orleans.
Whitney plantation
Tourists visit the Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, in 2017. Gerald Herbert/AP
Source: “Living the RV Life”
Marc said that the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, is a highlight.
Henry ford museum
Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The Henry Ford
Julie and Marc recommended stopping at locations that are cultural icons in their book, like the Prada store outside of Marfa, Texas.
Prada marfa
A Prada store in Valentine, Texas. Jo Hunter/Shutterstock
Source: “Living the RV Life”
In Virginia, Marc and Julie recommend boondocking, or staying off-grid, at a winery.
An ariel photo of an RV parked at a winery in Virginia with A photo of Marc and Julie holding wine glasses in the bottom right corner.
Marc and Julie at a winery in Virginia. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett
For more ideas, the best way to find hidden gems is to ask locals for their favorite places to go, Marc and Julie wrote in their other book, “RV Hacks.”
Marc and Julie pose for a photo in front of their RV, the road, and Zion National Park
Marc and Julie at Zion National Park with their first RV. RVLove
Source: “RV Hacks: 400+ Ways to Make Life on the Road Easier, Safer, and More Fun!
