The best places in the US to travel in an RV, according to a couple who drove one through 48 states

- Julie and Marc Bennett shared the states, parks, and attractions in the US you must see in an RV.
- They said the best way to see the US is mile-by-mile and some of the best stops are under the radar.
- Here are some of the best parks, monuments, states, towns, and roadside stops across the US.
In Montana, Marc and Julie Bennett write that Glacier National Park is a must-see in their book, “Living the RV Life.”
Going-to-the-Sun Road, a scenic two-hour drive within that park, is also a great way to spot wildlife like mountain goats and bighorn sheep, Insider previously reported.
In Arizona, “you’re going to have to go to the Grand Canyon if you haven’t been,” Julie told Insider.
In their book, they add that you should visit both the north and the south rims.
Also in Arizona, Marc and Julie said to check out Sedona, a beautiful town embedded in red rocks that Insider previously reported feels like visiting another planet.
Halfway between Phoenix and Palm Springs, Julie and Marc recommend staying in Quartzsite, Arizona, a tiny town that was featured in the film “Nomadland.”
In their book, Marc and Julie Bennett wrote that you can’t miss Yosemite National Park in California, which recently stopped requiring reservations to enter, Travel and Leisure reports. The reservation system began in May and ended on October 1.
Sources: “Living the RV Life”, Travel and Leisure
While you’re in California, Marc and Julie recommend taking a coastal drive on Highway 1 from Northern California to Oregon.
When you’re in Oregon, Marc and Julie recommend checking out lighthouses along the coast.
Another must-see national park is Zion in Utah where you should hike the Narrows, according to their book.
Sources: “Living the RV Life”
The Narrows is a trail into a river that gets deeper as the canyons come closing in, Insider reported.
Since Zion is often crowded, Marc said to try Capitol Reef instead, describing the Utah national park as a “fantastic surprise” to him.
If you’re traveling through New Mexico, Marc and Julie said not to miss Carlsbad Caverns.
Insider reported that it’s cool and humid inside the caves. Although they’re mostly dark, there are lights that reveal different shapes, colors, and textures.
Also in New Mexico, the duo said you can’t miss White Sands.
This area is very bright, and the sand feels like no other, Insider previously reported, adding that it’s soft and silky to the touch.
Up in Colorado, Marc and Julie said Rocky Mountain National Park is a must-see.
In South Dakota, you have to drive through Badlands National Park, Marc and Julie said.
While you’re there, the couple suggests exploring Black Hills National Forest.
Marc and Julie also highlighted entire states that stood out to them in their travels, like Maine in the summertime.
“The further north you get, the more you’re getting away from the crowds. It’s beautiful,” Julie said.
Pennsylvania is a friendly and scenic state to drive through in an RV, according to the Bennetts, who said they particularly enjoy Amish Country.
In terms of standout cities, San Francisco, California is a must-see, according to the Bennetts. Drive across the Golden Gate Bridge and visit Napa Valley, too.
Julie added Savannah, Georgia, stands out too, with its “real Southern charm, history, and natural beauty.”
Don’t miss the monuments and museums in Washington, DC, the couple said.
In Louisiana, Marc and Julie wrote in their book to visit the Whitney Plantation Museum outside of New Orleans.
Marc said that the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, is a highlight.
Julie and Marc recommended stopping at locations that are cultural icons in their book, like the Prada store outside of Marfa, Texas.
In Virginia, Marc and Julie recommend boondocking, or staying off-grid, at a winery.
For more ideas, the best way to find hidden gems is to ask locals for their favorite places to go, Marc and Julie wrote in their other book, “RV Hacks.”