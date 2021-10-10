The best places in the US to travel in an RV, according to a couple who drove one through 48 states

In Montana, Marc and Julie Bennett write that Glacier National Park is a must-see in their book, “Living the RV Life.” Glacier National Park in Montana. Vaclav Sebek/Shutterstock Source: “Living the RV Life”

Going-to-the-Sun Road, a scenic two-hour drive within that park, is also a great way to spot wildlife like mountain goats and bighorn sheep, Insider previously reported. A red car drives along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. EdwinM/Shutterstock Source: Insider

In Arizona, “you’re going to have to go to the Grand Canyon if you haven’t been,” Julie told Insider. The Grand Canyon is a must-see. RVLove

In their book, they add that you should visit both the north and the south rims. Left: south rim. Right: north rim. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, Joey Hadden/Insider Source: “Living the RV Life”

Also in Arizona, Marc and Julie said to check out Sedona, a beautiful town embedded in red rocks that Insider previously reported feels like visiting another planet. Marc and Julie in Sedona, Arizona. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett Source: Insider

Halfway between Phoenix and Palm Springs, Julie and Marc recommend staying in Quartzsite, Arizona, a tiny town that was featured in the film “Nomadland.” The Bennetts boondock in Quartzsite, Arizona. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett

In their book, Marc and Julie Bennett wrote that you can’t miss Yosemite National Park in California, which recently stopped requiring reservations to enter, Travel and Leisure reports. The reservation system began in May and ended on October 1. Yosemite National Park in California. Joey Hadden/Insider Travel and Leisure Sources: “Living the RV Life”

While you’re in California, Marc and Julie recommend taking a coastal drive on Highway 1 from Northern California to Oregon. A cliffside section of Highway 1 in Oregon. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett

When you’re in Oregon, Marc and Julie recommend checking out lighthouses along the coast. Heceta Head lighthouse in Oregon at dusk. Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images

Another must-see national park is Zion in Utah where you should hike the Narrows, according to their book. Left: a cliff at Zion National Park. Right: The Narrows, a hike through a river between canyons. Joey Hadden/Insider Sources: “Living the RV Life”

The Narrows is a trail into a river that gets deeper as the canyons come closing in, Insider reported. A view of the Narrows. Sean Gallup/Getty Images Source: Insider

Since Zion is often crowded, Marc said to try Capitol Reef instead, describing the Utah national park as a “fantastic surprise” to him. A scenic drive through Capitol Reef National Park in Utah. Edmund Lowe Photography/Getty Images

If you’re traveling through New Mexico, Marc and Julie said not to miss Carlsbad Caverns. Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Doug Meek/Getty Images

Insider reported that it’s cool and humid inside the caves. Although they’re mostly dark, there are lights that reveal different shapes, colors, and textures. Dramatic scenes within the caves. Joey Hadden/Business Insider Source: Insider

Also in New Mexico, the duo said you can’t miss White Sands. White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Shutterstock Source: Insider

This area is very bright, and the sand feels like no other, Insider previously reported, adding that it’s soft and silky to the touch. White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Joey Hadden/Business Insider Source: Insider

Up in Colorado, Marc and Julie said Rocky Mountain National Park is a must-see. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Joey Hadden/Insider

In South Dakota, you have to drive through Badlands National Park, Marc and Julie said. Marc and Julie drive through Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett

While you’re there, the couple suggests exploring Black Hills National Forest. Black Hills of South Dakota. Federica Grassi/Getty Images

Marc and Julie also highlighted entire states that stood out to them in their travels, like Maine in the summertime. Mark and Julie in front of Nubble Lighthouse Tork in Maine. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett

“The further north you get, the more you’re getting away from the crowds. It’s beautiful,” Julie said. Marc takes a photo of a lighthouse in Maine. RVLove

Pennsylvania is a friendly and scenic state to drive through in an RV, according to the Bennetts, who said they particularly enjoy Amish Country. The Bennetts visit Amish Country in Pennsylvania. Courtesy of Julie and Marc Bennett

In terms of standout cities, San Francisco, California is a must-see, according to the Bennetts. Drive across the Golden Gate Bridge and visit Napa Valley, too. A view of San Francisco, California, from Twin Peaks. Joey Hadden/Insider

Julie added Savannah, Georgia, stands out too, with its “real Southern charm, history, and natural beauty.” Savannah, Georgia. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Don’t miss the monuments and museums in Washington, DC, the couple said. A far-off view of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Louisiana, Marc and Julie wrote in their book to visit the Whitney Plantation Museum outside of New Orleans. Tourists visit the Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, in 2017. Gerald Herbert/AP Source: “Living the RV Life”

Marc said that the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, is a highlight. Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The Henry Ford

Julie and Marc recommended stopping at locations that are cultural icons in their book, like the Prada store outside of Marfa, Texas. A Prada store in Valentine, Texas. Jo Hunter/Shutterstock Source: “Living the RV Life”

In Virginia, Marc and Julie recommend boondocking, or staying off-grid, at a winery. Marc and Julie at a winery in Virginia. Courtesy of Marc and Julie Bennett