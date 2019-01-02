What 40 iconic actors looked like when they were in their 20s

Tom Hanks was cast in a slasher film at age 23. Tom Hanks in 1980 (left) and 2018 (right). ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images/John Lamparski/Getty Images Now in his 60s, Tom Hanks has had a prolific acting career spanning multiple genres. In his 20s, Hanks moved to New York City from California and got his first film role in the slasher “He Knows You’re Alone” (1980). In 1981, he met actress Rita Wilson while filming the show “Bosom Buddies.” Then at age 29, Hanks acted alongside Wilson again in the film “Volunteers.” The pair later married in 1988. Four decades later, Hanks is best known for his work in “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “Cast Away,” and the “Toy Story” franchise.

Forest Whitaker was 21 when he was cast in his first film. Forest Whitaker in 1988 (left) and 2018 (right). Nancy R. Schiff/Getty Images/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images At 60 years old, Forest Whitaker has had a long and celebrated career in film Born in Texas in 1961, Whitaker largely grew up in California and went on to study drama in college. At age 21, Whitaker was cast in Cameron Crowe’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and received roles in “The Color of Money,” “Platoon,” and “Good Morning, Vietnam,” soon after. As he has gotten older, Whitaker has gone on to receive acclaim for his acting abilities in dramas like “Bird,” “The Last King of Scotland,” and “The Butler.” Recently, Whitaker has played prominent roles in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Black Panther,” and “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Charlie Chaplin when he was 27. Robert Downey Jr. in 1986 (left) and 2019 (right). Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Robert Downey Jr. was born in New York City in 1965 and had his first film role at age 5 in Robert Downey Sr.’s film “Pound” (1970). He starred as Charlie Chaplin in the biopic “Chaplin” (1992) at age 27. Downey had a drug addiction which followed him into his 20s and 30s. As he’s gotten older, he’s been open about it and his path to recovery. Today, Downey is best known for playing billionaire superhero Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Julie Andrews filmed “Mary Poppins” as she turned 28. Julie Andrews in 1950 (left) and 2018 (right). Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival The famed actress Dame Julie Andrews was born in Surrey, England, in 1935 and grew up singing and performing as a young child. On her 19th birthday, she made her Broadway debut in “The Boy Friend.” Throughout her 20s, she went on to star in huge Broadway shows including “My Fair Lady,” and movies made for television like “Cinderella.” At age 28, Andrews started filming the Disney movie musical “Mary Poppins,” which would go on to become an iconic touchstone in her filmography. Now in her mid-80s, Andrews has built an incredible acting career that includes beloved films like “The Sound of Music,” “Victor/Victoria,” and “The Princess Diaries.”

Harrison Ford took up carpentry in his 20s to support his film career. Harrison Ford in 1977 (left) and 2018 (right). Laurent MAOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage Harrison Ford was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1942 At age 22, Ford moved to California to pursue a career in acting and was cast in a few minor film roles in his early 20s. When he was 25 years old he got his first credited role in the Western “A Time for Killing.” In his late 20s, his career stalled and Ford took up carpentry full time to support his wife and two children. It wasn’t until 1973 that Ford was cast in “American Graffiti,” which opened new doors for him in the entertainment industry and made way for his starring roles in blockbuster franchises like “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars.”

Maggie Smith made her Broadway debut when she was 22. Maggie Smith in 1963 (left) and 2017 (right). Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Dame Maggie Smith was born in Essex, England, in 1934 and began studying acting at age 16. Smith made her film debut and Broadway debut at age 22. By 1958, she received her first BAFTA nomination for her role in the film “Nowhere to Go.” At age 26, she performed opposite Laurence Olivier in the Royal National Theatre’s production of “Othello.” Throughout her late 20s, Smith continued to perform high-profile roles in theatrical plays and numerous films. Now in her mid-80s, Smith is one of the most established actresses of her generation and has made her mark in countless movies, including the “Harry Potter” films and “A Room With a View.” She’s also known for starring on the acclaimed ITV drama series “Downton Abbey.”

Jeff Bridges was nominated for an Oscar at 22. Jeff Bridges in 1970 (left) and 2019 (right). Art Zelin/Getty Images/Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage Jeff Bridges was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1949 to parents who were both working actors. Although he made minor appearances on his father’s projects as a child, his first major acting role was in the 1971 movie “The Last Picture Show,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor at age 22. From then on, he began an impressive career in film and even performed alongside Clint Eastwood in 1974 in the film “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.” By 27, Bridges was cast in the 1976 remake of “King Kong,” alongside Lange. Now in his early 70s, Bridges boasts an acting career with an impressive range that includes dramas like “True Grit” and dark comedies like “The Big Lebowski.”

Sally Field’s early career included an award-winning TV role at 29. Sally Field in 1976 (left) and 2018 (right). NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Sally Field was born in Pasadena, California, in 1946 and was the daughter of actress Margaret Field. At just 19 years old, Field broke into television with the ABC sitcom “Gidget,” and she was cast on ABC’s “The Flying Nun” two years later. When she was 29, the actress was cast as the titular character on CBS’ “Sybil,” a performance that earned her an Emmy Award for best dramatic actress. Now in her mid-70s, Field has earned a place among other high-caliber actors due to her work in films like “Norma Rae,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Forrest Gump.”

Jackie Chan used his martial-arts training to break into acting at age 20. Jackie Chan in 1981 (left) and 2019 (right). Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Born in Hong Kong in 1954 , Jackie Chan gravitated toward martial arts at a young age. Outside of a few small roles in films as a child and young teen, Chan had his first starring role in the movie “Little Tiger of Canton” right before he turned 20. Throughout the next decade, Chan starred in numerous films that featured his martial arts abilities like “New Fist of Fury,” “Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow,” and “Drunken Master.” At age 26, Chan began acting in Hollywood movies that included “The Big Brawl” and “The Cannonball Run.” Now in his late 60s, Chan has acted in over 150 films and has become one of the most prominent actors in the world.

Angela Bassett began her acting career on the stage before moving to LA in her late 20s. Angela Bassett in 1990 (left) and 2019 (right). The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images/Michael Bezjian/WireImage Angela Bassett was born in New York City in 1958 and she would later earn her Master’s of Fine Arts at the Yale School of Drama At 27, Bassett appeared in Second Stage Theater’s production of “Black Girl,” and also made her first television appearance in the TV movie “Doubletake.” A year later she played a news reporter in the film “F/X” and soon moved to Los Angeles to pursue film acting full time. Now in her early 60s, Bassett has become a sought-after actress in Hollywood due to her work in multiple films like “Malcolm X,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Notorious,” and “Black Panther.”

Robert De Niro began acting professionally at 20 but was not credited until age 26. Robert De Niro in 1973 (left) and 2018 (right). Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Robert De Niro was born in New York City in 1943 . He got his first acting role when he was only 20 years old, but the film “The Wedding Party” wasn’t released until six years later in 1969. After its eventual release, De Niro was cast in “Bloody Mama” at age 27 and then “Bang the Drum Slowly” and “Mean Streets” right before he turned 30. His breakthrough role wouldn’t come until 1974 when he portrayed Vito Corleone in “The Godfather II,” which earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor. Now in his late 70s, De Niro is an accomplished actor as well as director, and is best known for his performances in “Raging Bull,” “Taxi Driver,” and “Goodfellas.”

Dame Judi Dench became a Broadway star on her 24th birthday. Judi Dench in 1960 (left) and 2019 (right). Jones/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Famed English actress Judi Dench was born in York, England, in 1934. She’s now in her mid-80s, and her acting career hasn’t slowed down. Early in her career, Dench starred in the Broadway production of “Twelfth Night,” which opened on her 24th birthday. In the years since she’s been nominated for her performances in films like “Mrs. Brown,” “Chocolat,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” and “Philomena.” She also took home an Oscar for her performance in “Shakespeare in Love.” Dench has stayed busy acting in films like “Victoria and Abdul,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and the 2019 remake of “Cats.”

James Earl Jones didn’t find major success until his 30s, but his career really started in his 20s. James Earl Jones in 1965 (left) and 2017 (right). Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images; CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters The Mississippi-born/Michigan-raised actor was born in 1931. He’s now in his early 90s, and his film, stage, and voice-acting work have made him incredibly successful over the years Throughout his 20s, Jones had a few small performing roles on Broadway and on TV shows. At the age of 37, he got his big break starring in the play “The Great White Hope,” which earned him a Tony Award in 1969. He continued his Broadway career in productions of “The Iceman Cometh,” “Othello,” “Fences,” and “You Can’t Take It With You.” When he made his way to Hollywood, Jones became well known for voicing Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” franchise and Mufasa in “The Lion King” (both 1994 and 2019) among other notable roles.

Shirley MacLaine was 22 years old when she starred in “Around the World in 80 Days.” Shirley MacLaine in 1955 (left) and 2019 (right). Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Phil McCarten/Invision/AP The famous actress was born in Richmond, Virginia, in 1934. Now in her late 80s, Shirley MacLaine has found abundant success on Broadway and in Hollywood. She moved to New York City right after high school and landed a role in the 1954 musical “The Pajama Game” when she was 20 before switching her focus to Hollywood. MacLaine found early success in films like “Around the World in 80 Days” and “Some Come Running.” She later became known for “Sweet Charity,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Bewitched,” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Whoopi Goldberg was gearing up for her leading role in “The Color Purple” at the tail end of her 20s. Whoopi Goldberg in ‘The Color Purple’ in 1985 (left) and in 2020 (right). Warner Home Video; Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters Whoopi Goldberg was born in New York City in 1955. She is now in her mid-60s, but she’s still well-known for one of her first film roles as Celie Johnson in “The Color Purple.” The film premiered right after her 30th birthday, but earlier that same year, Goldberg started performing her stand-up comedy show. She went on to perform in Broadway productions including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Xanadu.” In Hollywood, Goldberg won an Oscar for her role in “Ghost” and advanced her stardom in both “Sister Act” films, on CBS’ “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and in “The Little Rascals.”

Steve Buscemi starred in “Parting Glances” when he was 28. Steve Buscemi in ‘Parting Glances’ in 1986 (left) and in 2019 (right). Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment; STEVE MARCUS/Reuters Steve Buscemi was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1957. Right after graduating high school, he studied acting with John Strasberg in New York City before getting his big break starring in “Parting Glances” at the age of 28. Now in his early 60s, Buscemi has become a legendary character actor best known for roles in films like “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Fargo,” and “The Big Lebowski.” He’s also worked on a number of family-friendly movie series like “Monsters Inc.,” “Spy Kids,” “Grown Ups,” and “Hotel Transylvania.” Outside of film, Buscemi made it big starring on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

John Travolta starred in “Carrie,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease,” and “Urban Cowboy” all by the time he was 26. John Travolta in 1978 (left) and 2020 (right). Tom Wargacki/WireImage via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images The triple threat (actor, singer, dancer) was born in Englewood, New Jersey, in 1954. He’s now in his late 60s, but his successful career really took off in his early 20s. At the age of 21, Travolta started his four-year career as Vinnie Barbarino on ABC’s “Welcome Back, Kotter,” which launched him into mainstream fame. Over the next five years, he starred in hit movies like “Carrie,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease,” and “Urban Cowboy.” Decades later, Travolta is still well known for those early roles, and he’s since found success starring in “Pulp Fiction,” “Face/Off,” “Hairspray,” and on FX’s “American Crime Story.”

Daniel Day-Lewis was in the Oscar-winning film “A Room With a View” when he was in his late 20s. Daniel Day-Lewis in ‘Gandhi’ in 1982 (left) and in 2017 (right). Columbia Pictures;Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Daniel Day-Lewis was born in Kensington, England, in 1957. Now retired in his mid-60s, the English actor had a successful career that won him three Oscars and two Golden Globes. Day-Lewis studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before landing his first credited film role in 1982’s “Gandhi” at the age of 25. Throughout the rest of his 20s, he appeared in notable films including “The Bounty,” “My Beautiful Laundrette,” and “A Room With a View.” Day-Lewis has been selective with his roles throughout his career, but his in-depth character work won him Oscars for his performances in “My Left Foot,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “Lincoln.” He also received an Oscar nomination for his role in “Phantom Thread,” which was his last role before he announced his retirement from acting.

Barbra Streisand starred in both “Funny Girl” and “Hello, Dolly!” before she turned 28. Barbra Streisand in 1965 (left) and 2017 (right). AP Photo; John Salangsang/Invision/AP Barbra Streisand was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1942. She is currently in her late 70s, and she has found decades of success as an actress, singer, and performer. Streisand started acting in Off-Broadway productions in her late teens, and she landed her first Broadway role in 1962’s “I Can Get It For You Wholesale” just before her 20th birthday. Two years later, the actress originated the role of Fanny Brice in the musical “Funny Girl.” In her late 20s, the actress starred in the film adaptations of the musicals “Funny Girl” and “Hello, Dolly!” — which launched her film career. In the years since she’s starred in “A Star Is Born,” “Yentl,” “Meet the Fockers,” and “The Guilt Trip” while also releasing albums.

Jane Fonda won her first Golden Globe when she was 24. Jane Fonda in 1965 (left) and 2020 (right). AP; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Jane Fonda was born in New York City in 1937. Now in her early 80s, she has found continued success throughout her decades-long acting career. When she was in her mid-20s, she landed her breakout role in “Tall Story,” which earned her a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer in 1962. The actress went on to memorable roles in “Period of Adjustment,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” “9 to 5,” “Monster-in-Law,” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.” Today, Fonda is also well known for her work as a feminist and environmental activist and for her starring role on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

Halle Berry was the runner-up at the Miss USA pageant when she was 20 years old. Halle Berry in 1989 (left) and 2019 (right). Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Halle Berry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1966. She is now in her mid-50s, and she continues to have a successful career as an actress. Before working on TV and in films, Berry competed in the Miss USA pageants. In 1985, she won Miss Teen All American, and in 1986 she won Miss Ohio USA. She went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant and came in second place. Later in 1986, she was the first Black woman to represent the US at the Miss World pageant, according to Essence. Soon after retiring from pageants, Berry made her acting debut on ABC’s “Living Dolls” in 1989. In 2002, Berry won an Oscar for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” In the years since the actress has become well known for appearing in the “X-Men” and “James Bond” series.

Sir Ian McKellen was starring on “David Copperfield” by age 26. Legendary actor Ian McKellen in 1965 (left) and 2017 (right). Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images; ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters Sir Ian McKellen was born in Burnley, England, in 1939. Now in his early 80s, the knighted actor is well known for his legendary, decade-spanning career He grew up acting in school plays before graduating from Cambridge in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts and pursuing a career on the stage. By 1964, McKellen was making his first appearances on TV and in films. In 1966, at the age of 26, he landed the titular role on BBC One’s “David Copperfield.” The English actor went on to star in famous franchises like “X-Men,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “The Hobbit.” He also appeared in Disney’s 2017 live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” and the movie adaptation of “Cats.”

Catherine O’Hara kicked off her career in sketch comedy when she was 20. Catherine O’Hara in 1981 (left) and 2019 (right). NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Catherine O’Hara was born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1954. Now in her late 60s, the celebrated actress is well known for her career in comedy At 20 years old, the actress was working as a waitress at Second City Toronto (a famous improv theater) when she replaced Gilda Radner in the cast. She met longtime acting partner Eugene Levy at the theater, and they both went on to roles on Global’s “SCTV” — Second City Canada’s sketch-comedy TV show. O’Hara went on to appear in films like “Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Waiting for Guffman,” and “Best in Show.” Today, the comedic actress is well known for playing Moira Rose on Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” alongside Levy.

Regina King launched her TV career in her teens and broke into film at 20. Regina King in 1996 (left) and 2020 (right). Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters Regina King was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1971. Now in her 50s, she’s had highly successful acting and directing careers When she was 14 years old, the actress got her start playing Brenda Jenkins on NBC’s “227,” and she landed a role in “Boyz n the Hood” when she was 20. Throughout her 20s, the actress appeared in a number of movies, including “Jerry Maguire” and “Enemy of the State.” King went on to play iconic roles in “Legally Blonde 2,” “A Cinderella Story,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She also appeared on shows like ABC’s “American Crime,” CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” and HBO’s “Watchmen.” She broke into directing in 2013, and most recently led the award-nominated movie “One Night in Miami.”

Nicolas Cage was in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” before he was even 20. Nicolas Cage in 1986 (left) and 2018 (right). Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Nicolas Coppola, publicly known as Nicolas Cage, was born in Long Beach, California, in 1964. He’s now in his late 50s, but his acting career took off in his 20s. In his late teens, the actor got his start in the TV movie “The Best of Times” and in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” and he found continued success in films like “Valley Girl,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Moonstruck,” and “Time to Kill,” all before turning 30. Today, the actor is well known for his roles in movies like “Con-Air,” “Face/Off,” “National Treasure,” “Ghost Rider,” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

Regina Hall broke into the “Scary Movie” franchise when she was 29. Regina Hall in 2000 (left) and 2019 (right). Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; MIKE BLAKE/Reuters Regina Hall was born in Washington DC in 1970. Since breaking into acting in her 20s, she’s found success on TV and in film After a one-episode appearance on “New York Undercover” at the age of 26, Hall went on to appear in films like “Love and Basketball” and “Scary Movie” before turning 30. The actress is still well known for her roles in the “Scary Movie” franchise — she appeared in the second, third, and fourth sequels — and she also starred in “Death at a Funeral,” “Think Like a Man,” “Girls Trip,” and “The Hate U Give.” Outside of film, Hall acted on Fox’s “Ally McBeal,” ABC’s “Black-ish,” and HBO’s “Insecure.” Now in her early 50s, she’s still acting, recently in “Breaking News in Yuba County” and on Showtime’s “Black Mondays.”

Queen Latifah started both her music and acting careers by the time she was 21. Queen Latifah in 1993 (left) and 2019 (right). Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Dana Elaine Owens, publically known as Queen Latifah, was born in New Jersey in 1970. Now in her early 50s, she’s built legendary careers in acting and music. In high school, Latifah picked up her moniker and started her rap career with the album “All Hail the Queen,” and by the age of 21, she was made her film debut in “Jungle Fever.” At 29, the celebrity added yet another medium to her career when she started hosting “The Queen Latifah Show.” She also went on to release seven studio albums and work on hit films and TV shows like Fox’s “Living Single,” “Chicago,” “Last Holiday,” “Hairspray,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and Fox’s “Star.”

Jada Pinkett Smith was starring on TV at 20. Jada Pinkett Smith in 1991 (left) and 2019 (right). Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1971. Now in her late 40s she’s established herself as a prominent Hollywood actress In her late teens, she got her start appearing on TV shows like Fox’s “True Colors.” Right after she turned 20, she landed a recurring role on NBC’s “A Different World.” The actress went on to well-known films like “The Nutty Professor,” “Ali,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “Girls Trip.” She also appeared on TNT’s “Hawthorne” and Fox’s “Gotham.” In 2018, Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother started the successful web talk show “Red Table Talk” where they discuss social and cultural issues.

Meg Ryan had a recurring role on a major soap opera at 20. Meg Ryan in 1990 (left) and 2019 (right). Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Meg Ryan was born in Fairfield, Connecticut, in 1961. Now in her late 50s, the actress has made a name for herself , especially in the rom-com genre She got her start in a few small film and TV roles before getting cast on CBS’ “As the World Turns” at 20. Today, Ryan is well known for her roles in “Top Gun,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Anastasia,” and “You’ve Got Mail.”

At 22, Will Smith was starring on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Will Smith in 1991 (left) and 2020 (right). Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters Will Smith was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1968. Now in his early 50s, the actor is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he got his start rapping as a teenager. In the late 1980s, he gained some attention under the rap name The Fresh Prince, and he was catapulted to mainstream fame just before his 22nd birthday when he starred playing Will Smith on NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He went on to star in films like the “Men in Black” series, the “Bad Boys” series, “Ali,” “Hitch,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “I Am Legend.” More recently, the actor appeared in “Suicide Squad,” “Aladdin,” and “Gemini Man.” Like his wife, Jada, Smith has also had a hand in the production side of the industry since his “Fresh Prince” days.