What 40 iconic actors looked like when they were in their 20s

Tom Hanks was cast in a slasher film at age 23.

Now in his 60s, Tom Hanks has had a prolific acting career spanning multiple genres. In his 20s, Hanks moved to New York City from California and got his first film role in the slasher “He Knows You’re Alone” (1980).

In 1981, he met actress Rita Wilson while filming the show “Bosom Buddies.” Then at age 29, Hanks acted alongside Wilson again in the film “Volunteers.” The pair later married in 1988.

Four decades later, Hanks is best known for his work in “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “Cast Away,” and the “Toy Story” franchise.