MAP: Here Are The 77 Countries Where Homosexuality Is Now A Crime

Adam Taylor

The news that India has re-criminalized homosexuality has come as a blow to the worldwide LGBT movement.

Roughly 16% of the world’s total population — 1.2 billion people — live in the South Asian state.

But India isn’t alone in considering homosexual acts a crime. According to the 2013 report from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, 76 countries (plus India) have laws making homosexuality illegal. The map below highlights the countries:

Homosexuality illegalBusiness Insider/ILGA

In five of these countries — Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Mauritania, Sudan — plus parts of Nigeria and Somalia, homosexuality is punishable by death. Additionally, there are a number of countries where homosexuality is not illegal but laws exist that seriously restrict homosexuality — most famously, Russia, which enacted a law that prohibited homosexual “propaganda” last year. In some parts of the U.S., laws against sodomy remain inexplicably on the books and, even more inexplicably, people are arrested under them.

India’s huge size isn’t the only sad thing about the news today. It also appears to be a huge backward step: India had actually decriminalized colonial-era homosexuality laws in 2009. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court reversed that, and while India’s law minister has promised to review the ruling, as AFP notes, it’s unlikely a new pro-gay law could pass any time soon.

The full list of countries is below:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Algeria
  3. Angola
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bhutan
  9. Botswana
  10. Brunei
  11. Burundi
  12. Cameroon
  13. Comoros
  14. Dominica
  15. Egypt
  16. Eritrea
  17. Ethiopia
  18. Gambia
  19. Ghana
  20. Grenada
  21. Guinea
  22. Guyana
  23. India
  24. Iran
  25. Jamaica
  26. Kenya
  27. Kiribati
  28. Kuwait
  29. Lebanon
  30. Liberia
  31. Libya
  32. Malawi
  33. Malaysia
  34. Maldives
  35. Mauritania
  36. Mauritius
  37. Morocco
  38. Mozambique
  39. Myanmar
  40. Namibia
  41. Nauru
  42. Nigeria
  43. Oman
  44. Pakistan
  45. Palau
  46. Papua New Guinea
  47. Qatar
  48. Samoa
  49. São Tomé and Principe
  50. Saudi Arabia
  51. Senegal
  52. Seychelles
  53. Sierra Leone
  54. Singapore
  55. Solomon Islands
  56. Somalia
  57. South Sudan
  58. Sri Lanka
  59. St Kitts & Nevis
  60. St Lucia
  61. St Vincent & the Grenadines
  62. Sudan
  63. Swaziland
  64. Syria
  65. Tanzania
  66. Togo
  67. Tonga
  68. Trinidad and Tobago
  69. Tunisia
  70. Turkmenistan
  71. Tuvalu
  72. Uganda
  73. United Arab Emirates
  74. Uzbekistan
  75. Yemen
  76. Zambia
  77. Zimbabwe

