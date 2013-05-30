CHART: Where Have All The Yankees Fans Gone?

Average attendance at Yankee Stadium is just 37,799 early on, down 13.6% from a year ago, suggesting the Yankees fanbase is shrinking.



Many point to the star players the Yankees are missing, such as Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, both of whom are on the disabled list. But while that may be a factor, the drop in attendance this season is just part of a continuing trend seen over the last four seasons.

Another sign that the Yankees are losing supporters is the steady decline of attendance for Yankees games at other ballparks. Since peaking with an average rof 40,847 in 2004, road attendance for the Yankees this is season is averaging just 31,112, a drop of 23.8% in nine years.

The numbers should pick up slightly when the weather warms up. But considering overall attendance in baseball is only down slightly so far, it is unlikely that the Yankees will reach last year’s totals at home or on the road…

Data via ESPN.com

