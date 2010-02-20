Where Have All The Bankers Gone?

What happened to bankers who worked at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Merrill Lynch?

LinkedIn analysed the ebbs and flows of user activity during the financial activity. What they found is that a surprisingly few people left the banking sector. Mostly, people just moved to other firms.

“There are a handful of people that did transition to other industries and start new careers, but most stayed in the financial space. To be specific, other than two acquiring companies (Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch and Nomura acquired Lehman Brothers’ franchise in the Asia Pacific region), Barclays was by far the biggest beneficiary, scooping up 10% of the laid off talent, followed by Credit Suisse at 1.5% and Citigroup at 1.1 %,” DJ Pati writes at the LinkedIn blog.

Even better, he produces this amazing infographic.



(via Paul Kedrosky)

