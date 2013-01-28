This Is Where Google Keeps Your Email And YouTube Videos

Photo: Google
Right now, you’re probably sitting on your couch with a laptop in your lap, a tablet in your hands, or a smartphone in your palm.You’re moving around the Internet, sending emails, watching videos, and reading this post.
It can seem like those activities take place in a non-physical, vaporous world.
There are no wires connecting you to the Internet, no hoses pumping, and no gears whirring.
It all seems very airy – almost magical.
It isn’t!
Your emails, this website, and the YouTube videos you watch are stored in a very physical place. Accessing them is a very physical process.
Here, the equipment looks at your click on Google or YouTube and decides which server should respond
These computers actually deal with the billions of Google searches, YouTube video plays, and Gmail messages
This is such a high-energy, physically intensive process that the whole place gets HOT. Google has huge water towers to cool the whole thing down.
