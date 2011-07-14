Where Georgia Leads Campaign Kicks Off

On Monday, July 11, 2011, in a special presentation to the state of Georgia’s technology leaders and employees at the Alpharetta headquarters of McKesson Technology Solutions, a division of America’s largest healthcare services and information technology company, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal along with several of the state’s technology leaders helped launch The Technology Association of Georgia’s “Where Georgia Leads” campaign. The campaign is a rallying point to showcase and raise awareness of the vibrant technology community by promoting the businesses, talent and innovation that the state has to offer.



“Georgia is home to more than 13,000 technology companies employing more than 250,000 Georgians,” said Gov. Deal. “From the companies developing cutting-edge technology, to the men and women who use it every day across a variety of industries, our state is on the forefront of progress.”

Joining the Governor was David Henriksen, senior vice president and general manager of McKesson’s Physician Practice Solutions group, and Tino Mantella, president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). A very enthusiastic audience heard the Governor speak about Georgia’s leadership in health IT, logistics, financial technology, information security and IT communication. Governor Deal emphasised that the growth in these technology clusters is helping spur additional employment growth in the state. According to Governor Deal, these clusters also help spawn growth in new industries for the state such as digital entertainment and interactive marketing. Estimates show that these clusters account for over $80 billion in revenue each year. Governor Deal credited the strength of these technology clusters as cornerstones for attracting and retaining top technology companies from around the world.

“With its impressive infrastructure, culture of innovation and diverse workforce, it’s easy to see why Georgia has distinguished itself as a destination of choice for technology companies,” said Henriksen. “As the leader in healthcare services and IT, McKesson is proud to represent the growing technology community in Georgia.”

As a result of the recently passed Georgia Senate Resolution 68, leadership in Georgia’s technology community will participate in a series of meetings around the state over the next six months to discuss elements needed for a strategic plan for science and technology.

“The technology industry in Georgia has been steadily growing in the past few years, even as many other industries saw declines during the recession,” said Mantella. “It has been perhaps one of our best kept secrets. But we are determined, as a community, to keep that secret no more and promote Georgia as a top destination for technology business and jobs. We are pleased that the Governor is helping us make a big step in that direction by helping kick off our ‘Where Georgia Leads’ campaign.”

Follow the conversation on Twitter with the hashtag #whereGAleads.

