Where every character ends up on '13 Reasons Why'

During season four, one notable character died and many of the show’s loose ends were tied up.

Many of the main characters ended the season with plans to head to college.

Warning: Major spoilers for season four of “13 Reasons Why” ahead.

Finally putting to rest the myriad of harrowing events that plagued Liberty High, this season took viewers through a roller-coaster of emotions before it wrapped.

Here’s where the main characters from “13 Reasons Why” end up by the series finale.

Clay Jensen’s trauma and guilt manifest in many troubling ways throughout the season, but he makes it through.

Netflix Clay Jensen has a lot of ups and downs throughout the show’s final season.

While dealing with anxiety, depression, and moments of blackouts, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) has many sessions with his therapist (Gary Sinise) so he can process his guilt and trauma.

Although he didn’t believe he’d get into college, Clay is accepted into Brown University – after his then-girlfriend Amorowat Anysia “Ani” Achola (Grace Saif) secretly revises and submits his essay. The two break up but end the season as friends.

But before heading to college, Clay experiences a number of rocky moments.

Liberty High hosts an active-shooter drill without announcing it beforehand, which leads many students to fear for their lives. After angrily telling the principal that this drill was dangerous and traumatic, Clay steals a gun from a police officer and begins waving it around. He gets tackled by an officer and is admitted to the psych ward of a hospital for evaluation, but he ends up escaping.

Later in the season, we learn Clay defaced the school’s property with messages about Monty not being guilty, but he’s forgotten about it due to his numerous blackouts.

Clay and his friends also help to incite a riot at Liberty High, and Clay sets the principal’s car on fire but forgets about it due to another blackout.

Toward the end of the season, Clay pretends to have a gun and walks into police headquarters, trying to commit suicide by cop. He is talked down by officers and is let off of the hook.

On the series finale, Clay gives a speech at graduation and he meets a girl named Heidi (Veronica St. Clair) who will also be attending Brown next semester. The two agree to get coffee and look at course catalogues together.

Additionally, Hannah’s mother sends Clay the box of Hannah’s tapes for him to keep. He and his friends decide to bury the box where Clay first listened to his tape.

Clay ends the season by heading off on a pre-college road trip with Tony (Christian Navarro).

Tony Padilla begins to pave the way for a new and better future for himself.

Netflix Tony Padilla ends the series with a road trip.

Although season three focused on Tony’s family being deported, this season didn’t really bring it up much. At one point, Tony’s father video calls him to say he and the Padilla family are doing well.

During this season, Tony decides to pursue boxing and he’s scouted by a representative from the University of Nevada, who offers him a scholarship.

Tony finds himself torn between wishing to pursue higher education and wanting to stay home and run his father’s auto shop.

After his boyfriend, Caleb (RJ Brown), tells Tony’s father about the scholarship, Mr. Padilla encourages Tony to take it. Caleb also agrees to help run the auto shop while Tony is at school.

Though it will take him further away from Caleb, Tony chooses to go to the Nevada school, which will bring him closer to his family so that he will be able to visit them more often.

Justin Foley is tragically killed by an illness he didn’t know he had.

Netflix Justin Foley dies during the series finale.

After returning from rehab and breaking up with Jessica Davis (Alisha Ilhaan Bø) to focus on becoming a better and healthier person, Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) does his best to stay clean.

He attends regular meetings about addiction and he also gets accepted into a local college.

During the season, Justin receives news that his birth mother has died due to a drug overdose. After hearing the news, he relapses and is fired from his job for stealing money to buy drugs.

Later, Justin reunites with Jessica at prom and the two get back together. However, that same night, Justin collapses.

During the finale, we learn that Justin had been HIV positive for some time, and it had progressed to AIDS. In a controversial moment for many fans, a doctor on the show suggests Justin likely contracted it from needle usage and sex work, which occurred when he was experiencing homelessness.

After a tearful goodbye to Jessica, the Jensens, and his friends, Justin dies just before graduation.

The final time we see Justin is in one of Clay’s magical realism visions. We learn that Justin had written his college essay about Clay being his brother and having such a positive impact on his life.

Jessica Davis finds her strength and continues to push toward fighting for what’s right.

Netflix Jessica Davis takes responsibility for the Liberty High student riot.

Jessica ended season three as a murder witness, class president, and leader of CO, the anti-sexual-assault group on campus.

Throughout the season, Jessica dates Justin’s football teammate Diego Torres (Jan Luis Castellanos) while also still hooking up with Justin.

After Diego gets into a fight with Justin, which results in Diego getting violently arrested by an officer, the students incite a riot on campus – the students are tired of Liberty High’s excessive security measures and are unsettled after the sneaky active-shooter drill.

The riot almost gets prom cancelled, but Jessica says she’ll take full responsibility for it if prom is reinstated. The principal agrees to the deal.

At the end of the series, after losing Justin to AIDS, Jessica and Diego both get tested for HIV and their results are negative. The two agree to be friends and to possibly date down the road.

Jessica also gets into college, and she plans to attend in the fall.

Zach Dempsey falls into a dark and dangerous spiral, but ends up pursuing his passions.

Netflix Zach Dempsey struggles to cope with his guilt throughout this season.

While trying to cope with the deaths of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and Monty de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos), Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler) loses control over his life.

Throughout the season, Zach is seen drinking alcohol often, hooking up with many random women, and putting his own life in danger by taking extreme physical risks, like walking on the edge of rooftops.

Eventually, Justin’s death helps Zach to realise that he needs to get his life back in order.

Although Zach was offered a job to help Liberty High’s football coach after graduation, he instead decides to go to a special college where he plans to study music.

Alex Standall comes clean about killing Bryce Walker, and he falls in love with someone new.

Netflix Alex Standall is voted prom king.

Things have been rough for Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) since the start of the series, but season three is when everything really came to a head.

Still carrying the weight of drowning Bryce Walker at the pier and participating in framing Monty for it, Alex is faced with a new issue surrounding the harrowing events: Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) was with Monty the night Bryce was murdered and he wants to clear Monty’s name.

Not knowing that Winston’s intentions are to get to the bottom of Monty being framed, Alex begins dating him. Once Winston’s cover is blown, Alex breaks up with him and begins dating Charlie St. George (Tyler Barnhardt).

At the end of the season, Alex tries to get Winston to stop snooping around by confessing that he was ultimately the one who killed Bryce. Winston contemplates exposing him, but he decides not to because he’d fallen in love with Alex.

The cops also officially close Bryce’s case, ensuring that Alex is free to live his life while off at Berkeley.

Charlie St. George comes out to his father and plays a larger role in season four.

Netflix Charlie St. George is voted prom king.

Charlie St. George didn’t have a huge part in season three, but he ended the season as an accessory to the crimes that the Liberty High crew committed.

He stands by his friends throughout the season and becomes the football team’s newest quarterback.

Charlie also begins dating Alex and decides to come out to his dad, who accepts him with open arms. With the help of the football team, Alex and Charlie are voted the kings of the Liberty High prom.

Charlie and Alex imply they will continue dating and will try a long-distance relationship while Alex is away at college and Charlie finishes up his time at Liberty High.

Tyler Down’s actions cause his friends to question his loyalty.

Netflix Tyler Down has a girlfriend by the series finale.

At the beginning of the season, the police end rope Tyler Down (Devin McKenzie Druid) into being an informant for them. In exchange for helping the police catch an illegal arms dealer, Tyler will not be arrested on charges of owning illegal guns.

Tyler’s friends find photos of guns in his backpack and, since he’s unable to reveal his status as an informant, they become suspicious that he wants to attack students at the school again.

Their suspicions come to a head after Liberty High tricks students into believing a real active shooter was in their school.

Although the trust is broken between Tyler and his friends for a bit, it’s eventually repaired as the season comes to a close and Tyler shares he’d been working with police.

At the end of the season, Tyler begins to build a relationship with Monty de la Cruz’s younger sister, Estela (Inde Navarrette), and the two begin dating. Planning to stay near the Bay Area for college, Tyler promises his new girlfriend that he will visit often.

Ani Achola takes a step back from her friends and trying to protect them.

Netflix Amorowat Anysia ‘Ani’ Achola ends the season on her way to college.

Last season saw Ani play a huge role in keeping the teens of Liberty High safe and out of jail, but this time around, she was more hands-off.

She starts the season planning to leave Liberty High to move to where her mum’s new job is, but Jessica offers Ani a place to live so that she can finish off the year at school with them.

She and Clay start the season off as a couple, but the two split after Clay’s secrets become too much for her to bear.

After getting accepted into all of the colleges she applied to, Ani was offered Bryce’s college fund by Mrs. Walker. Ani declines the offer and instead donates the money to Liberty High’s HO group.

Ani ends the season with plans to attend college, and she tells the group that she just wants to make enough money so that her mum doesn’t have to work anymore.

Winston Williams initially tries to stir up trouble, but he has a change of heart after falling in love.

Netflix Winston Williams falls in love twice throughout the show.

Winston Williams ended season three vowing to get to the bottom of why Monty de la Cruz was framed for Bryce’s death. As season four begins, his mission is put into full effect.

Knowing Monty is innocent because he was with him the night of Bryce’s murder, Winston tries to befriend the teens at Liberty to get someone to admit that they know who Bryce’s actual killer is. In the process, however, he falls in love with Alex.

Although the two don’t work out after Alex finds out what Winston’s initial plans were, Winston eventually follows his heart. He loves Alex and Monty, but he decides to not turn over the evidence that would send Alex to jail for Bryce’s murder.

Winston ends the season with a friendship with Diego and a possible budding relationship with former Liberty High student Ryan Shaver (Tommy Dorfman).

Diego Torres spends the majority of the season determined to clear Monty’s name.

Netflix Diego Torres is on the Liberty High football team.

Diego Torres might not have been an important player in the previous seasons, but he played a large role throughout the final one.

Convinced that Monty was framed for Bryce’s murder, Diego sets out to find the truth and he and his friends torment Clay throughout the first half the season.

In the process of trying to play lead detective in his own whodunit case, the football player ends up falling for Jessica. The two briefly date, but Diego soon realises he can’t compete with Justin for Jessica’s heart.

Eventually, Diego decides that Justin is the killer and that Jessica is covering for him.

As the season wraps up and things begin to point to Jessica being guilty of murdering Bryce, Diego decides to stop trying to discover who the real killer is.

After Justin’s death, Diego goes to the clinic with Jessica to get tested for HIV, and he makes it clear that he still has feelings for her and would like to date her again someday.

Estela de la Cruz has a small part in the final season.

Netflix Estela de la Cruz is Monty’s little sister.

This season quickly revealed that Monty’s younger sister, Estela de la Cruz ,is the polar opposite of her overly aggressive and demeaning brother.

Joining HO group, which is led by Jessica and Ani, Estela becomes friends with the majority of the crew before being influenced by Winston and Diego to start digging into who really killed her brother.

Though she does briefly participate in looking into his killer, she ultimately decides that she wants no part in what Winston and Diego are trying to prove.

After building a friendship with Tyler throughout the season and apologizing for what her brother did to him, Estela begins dating him and the two go to prom together.

At the graduation reception, she’s named the new head of HO as Jessica and Ani pass on the megaphone for her to become the group’s next leader.

