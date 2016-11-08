Here's where Donald Trump stands on marijuana legalization

BI Graphics Trump on marijuana legalization.

Marijuana legalization has been a hot-button issue this election cycle.

On Election Day, it will appear on the ballot in nine states.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in four states, and 24 states have varying forms of medical marijuana laws on the books.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has flip-flopped somewhat on this issue throughout his public life.

Recently, Trump has supported state’s rights to choose how to legislate medical marijuana, but has not expressly called for legalization.

“In terms of marijuana and legalization, I think that should be a state issue, state-by-state,” Trump told The Washington Post. “… Marijuana is such a big thing. I think medical should happen — right? Don’t we agree? I think so. And then I really believe we should leave it up to the states.”

He has also expressed support for medical marijuana, telling Bill O’Reilly in February that he’s, “in favour of medical marijuana 100%.”

“I know people that have serious problems and they did that they really — it really does help them,” Trump said.

But, Trump also called Colorado’s legal marijuana industry a “real problem,” in the same interview with O’Reilly, a departure from his position in 1990, when he told The Miami Herald that the US needs to “legalise drugs to win” the war on drugs.

And, Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate, has expressed his opposition to marijuana legalization and governs a state with some of the harshest marijuana-sentencing laws.

Trump’s campaign has not taken a definitive stance on the issue, according to the campaign’s website. For it’s part, the Marijuana Policy Project gives Trump a “C+” grade on marijuana legalization.

