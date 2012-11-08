Take A Walk Through The Opulent Homes Of Donald Trump

Photo: Business Insider
Donald Trump recently announced the launch of a luxury residential real estate firm, Trump International Realty.What does The Donald know about the world of residential real estate?
Aside from running some of the best-known apartment buildings in the country, he also owns an impressive personal portfolio of homes from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
Trump's penthouse has a gold- and diamond-covered door, an indoor fountain, a painted ceiling, and an ornate chandelier.
In 1985, Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach for $10 million and turned it into a private club. The club sits on 17 acres of prime south Florida real estate.
The mansion was built in 1924 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Trump lived on the property for 10 years before converting it to an exclusive private club.
In 1995, Trump purchased a 213-acre property in Bedford, NY, called Seven Springs. Trump told The New York Times he planned to use the 39,000-square-foot stone and glass mansion as the suburban home for himself, Melania, and their son Barron.
Trump reportedly paid $7.5 million for the property. He originally planned to use it as a golf course, but faced strong opposition from the locals, who were concerned about chemical run off from the course going into a nearby lake.
In 2011, Trump bought the final portion of fallen socialite Patricia Kluge's Charlottesville, Va. estate. He paid $6.5 million for the 23,000-square-foot mansion after buying the vineyard and winery for $6.2 million months earlier.
Before the recession, the vineyard was valued at $70 million. So Trump got a huge discount on the property.
The estate has a total of 45 rooms, a movie theatre, a stable for horses, a green house, and a guest cottage.
Trump used to own a second mansion in Palm Beach, but he sold it to Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev (pictured) in 2008.
And last year, he unloaded the home he had built for himself at Trump International Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. The 5-bedroom estate went for $7.15 million, nearly $5 million less than the original $12 million asking price.
