Where Does Amazon's Money Come From?

Here’s a good overview of Amazon and its business from Bloomberg after last night’s earnings report.



Jon Erlichman notes that 60% of Amazon revenue comes from electronics sales, and 36% comes from media sales. He also speculates that the Kindle is driving electronics sales, which in turn drives media sales.

We don’t know how many Kindles Amazon is actually selling, though. (Break down of revenue comes at 1:40.)

