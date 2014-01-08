Here's Where America's 'Super Lawyers' Went To Law School

The website Online Paralegal Programs has an interesting infographic that shows where America’s “Super Lawyers” attended law school in every region of the country.

“Super Lawyers” is a respected rating service for lawyers, so in a sense, the infographic tells you which law schools produced the best lawyers in a region.

The results are surprising. The most “Super Lawyers” in New York, for example, went to NYU and not Yale, according to the infographic, which Above the Law linked to. Check out the rest of the results for yourself below, which show the percentage of “Super Lawyers” who came from a particular school.

Source: Online-Paralegal-Programs.com

The thumbnail for this story is the University of Alabama’s law school, courtesy of Wikipedia Commons.

