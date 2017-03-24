Inside the secret plane bedrooms where pilots sleep on long-haul flights

David Parker Brown/Airline ReporterPilots flying a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 get to sleep on satin pillows.
Passengers aren’t the only ones who sleep on long-haul flights. Flight attendants and pilots need their rest as well — but you won’t catch them snoozing in economy class.
While flight attendants sleep on bunk beds in tiny crew rest areas, pilots get their own separate sleeping compartments, where they can spend up to half of their time on a long flight.
Most fliers are completely unaware of these hidden sleeping quarters. Here’s what they look like.
On most planes, the pilot's resting area can be found above first class and tucked behind the cockpit, as it is on this Boeing 777.
Boeing
Pilots can access their sleeping quarters either by climbing hidden stairs or a ladder, like this one.
Here's where they get to rest on Boeing 777s. Though the room's a little cramped, it contains two business class seats and lie-flat beds.
Boeing
The sleeping berths look wide and comfortable enough, and there are curtains to help drown out the sound of the plane. There's also a phone in the room in case the resting pilot is needed.
Some pilot's quarters come with a sink or bathroom, similar to this crew bathroom on a Lufthansa Airbus A380. Essentially, it looks the same as any economy class bathroom but it's probably cleaner and there's less wait time.
This pilot's resting area on an American Airlines 777 has a TV. The screen is definitely larger than the ones economy passengers are used to.
On this Air New Zealand 777, the pilot's compartment is designed in the standard layout, with two reclinable seats and beds at the back.
But the room's design differs depending on the plane and airline. This rest area on a Lufthansa Airbus A380 isn't quite as spacious as the Boeing model.
Pilots on this Condor Airlines 767 have far less privacy. They sleep in a compartment in business class. At the very least, there's a curtain.
Singapore Airlines adds a touch of luxury to the pilot's modest dwellings, providing satin pillows in the rest area on its Airbus A380 planes.
More from INSIDER:
- Here’s how the cast of ‘Iron Fist’ looks compared to their comic-book counterparts
- 5 things everyone in a strong relationship does
- A divorce attorney shares 4 things successfully married couples do
- A sex expert revealed 3 things that will help you have better sex
- Men reveal the biggest changes they made to be better at dating
This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.