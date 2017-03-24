Inside the secret plane bedrooms where pilots sleep on long-haul flights

David Parker Brown/Airline Reporter Pilots flying a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 get to sleep on satin pillows.

Passengers aren’t the only ones who sleep on long-haul flights. Flight attendants and pilots need their rest as well — but you won’t catch them snoozing in economy class.

While flight attendants sleep on bunk beds in tiny crew rest areas, pilots get their own separate sleeping compartments, where they can spend up to half of their time on a long flight.

Most fliers are completely unaware of these hidden sleeping quarters. Here’s what they look like.

