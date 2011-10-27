Where Do Occupy Wall Street Protesters Go To The Bathroom?

Amid the cause and controversy surrounding the Occupy Wall Street protests, the men and women camping in Zuccotti park have one pressing concern: where to go to the bathroom.



Burger King put its foot down and required protesters to make a purchase before using the facilities and enforcing a 20-minute time limit on seating.

McDonald’s has been far more accommodating by allowing anyone off the street to some in and take care of business.

I caught the janitor leaving after his shift and asked him how the group was behaving. He narrowed his eyes, looked me up and down, and finally said “They’re cool,” before rushing off.

They should also be grateful, because without McDonald’s protesters would have more to worry about than cold weather and police tbecasue when we were there it didn’t look like businesses were allowing protesters to use their facilities at all.

Here is the line for the men’s room at 5:00 a.m. October 14.

Photo: Robert Johnson

