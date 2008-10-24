Where Do Netflix DVDs Go To Die? Sixth Avenue, NYC (NFLX)

Deal of the day? A real, used copy of “Finding Nemo” for $5 — if you’re willing to travel to Sixth Avenue and 22nd St. in Chelsea, just outside Olive Garden. What’s there? A stand with hundreds of movies, wrapped up in plastic sleeves and rubber banded to the paper rental sleeves you get in the mail from Netflix.



Where did they come from? Hard to tell if they’re legit or, um, fell off the back of a truck. The table attendant said confidently that they get surplus DVDs from Netflix (NFLX) that the rental service no longer needs.

That’s possible — Netflix does have a program to sell old DVDs to wholesalers, a company rep tells us. But those DVDs are packaged in their original cover art — not paper Netflix rental sleeves. This setup is “not sanctioned by Netflix” and seems to be “out of bounds,” we’re told.

