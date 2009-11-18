Where Do Nerds Hang Out? Find Out Here!

Lots of geeks are using tools like Foursquare, Twitter, and Brightkite to keep each other updated with where they’re hanging out.

To the rest of us, that “check in” information is mostly useless in raw form. But as NYC-based Web site SocialGreat shows us, that information is actually kind of neat when it’s aggregated (anonymously from almost 25,000 people) and filtered.

A new tool on the site lets you sift through all the data SocialGreat pulls in, searching by city, time of day, and days of the week. This, in essence, lets you find out where people actually say they are hanging out.

For example, you can see that the most popular places to “check in” at 6 a.m. on a weekday this month in New York are airports and gyms. At 7 p.m. on weekends — looking back through all the data the site has ever collected — it’s Tom And Jerry’s, a popular nerd bar; and Brooklyn Bowl.

In theory, you could use this information to find out where a popular place to hang out might be — or where to avoid.

SocialGreat is a side project from Jon Steinberg, Drop.io CEO Sam Lessin, and Philadelphia-based Bill Piel. Steinberg is the ex-Google executive who recently left the company to join Polaris Ventures as an executive in residence.

