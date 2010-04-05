The Startup Map

To go with our feature on promising Silicon Valley startups, we’ve expanded our New York City startup map to cover the San Francisco Bay.



It’s still very much a work in progress, so let us know in the comments if there are startups in California, New York, or elsewhere you think we should add.

The vast majority of the companies we’ve added so far are, unsurprisingly, in either San Francisco or in the area around Palo Alto and Mountain View. Only a handful of companies dot the sizable stretch of bay in between.

Check out the 20 Silicon Valley startups you need to watch >



View NYC’s Most Promising Start-ups in a larger map

