Here's where Americans are spending their extra money

Mallory Schlossberg
MillennialsTech Hub/Flickr

Where do consumers spend their extra money, once they have paid their monthly bills?

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of it is on experiences, according to a recent study from Mintel. (This is something that’s generally true for millennials.)

Mintel surveyed 2,000 Internet users age 18 and up to find out exactly where they’d prefer to spend extra cash. Most people surveyed said they’d prefer to spend it on dining out, followed by debt, which shouldn’t be too surprising.

But after debt, people said they’d spend extra money on entertainment, vacations, and their families.

Here’s the breakdown of what Mintel found:

Where people send extra money MintelBusiness Insider

NOW WATCH: We did a blind taste test of wings from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings — the winner was clear

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.