An Incredible Look At The Sleeping Conditions Of Children Around The World

Photo: James Mollison

In typical charity photographs, there’s a small child flashing a toothy grin or a frown.”It’s kind of cold, and lifeless,” said photographer James Mollison. “But you’re expected to connect and donate.”



Those types of photos don’t give you a glimpse into the child’s life or true struggle, Mollison explained.

When a children’s charity asked Mollison to do a photo essay on children, he started reflecting on his own childhood.

The best way to understand who he was as a child, he realised, was to flash back to his childhood bedroom and its decorations.

“The imagery of who a child is and what his or her situation is already exists in their bedroom or living space,” Mollison said.

Over the past three years, Mollison has traveled with Save the Children Italy, on freelance assignments and at his own will, taking portraits of children in South and North America, Europe and Africa. The subjects are photographed against clean, simple backgrounds, and then Mollison snaps photos of where they sleep to let their personalities shine through.

Mollison compiled his work and published “Where Children Sleep,” a commentary on how, despite the Declaration of Human Rights stating “We are all born equal,” no one truly is.

The project is not affiliated with a charity because when he decided to also photograph wealthy children, the charity dropped the project. More of the project can be viewed here.

In the project, Mollison was careful not to use the word “bedroom” as an all-encompassing term. Some of the children he photographed didn’t have bedrooms at all, sleeping in one-bedroom apartments, on the floor of a hut or even outdoors.

“I learned inequality will always exist,” Mollison said. “I hope other people learn about and get to see this window into how others are living and how drastic that disparity can be from their own situation.”

