States Where Daycare Costs More Than A College Education

At more than $234,000, the cost of raising a child in the U.S. is higher than ever, according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



Out of families’ budgets, childcare ranked as the second-largest expenditure, taking up 18 per cent of their spending. It’s not hard to see why.

“Nearly half of children under the age of five in the U.S. are in some form of childcare centre or family childcare home for an average of 35 hours a week,” according to Good.is. “But in a period of slow economic growth, paying for this service is increasingly difficult for parents all across the country.”

In some states, childcare actually costs more than a college education.

