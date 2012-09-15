12 Former Child Stars Who Started Successful New Careers

Ashley Lutz
My Girl

In Hollywood, many child stars fall victim to the curse of fame. 

Young starlets Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes have had various legal troubles over the years. Former teen heartthrob Corey Haim died of an overdose two years ago. 

Even Drew Barrymore struggled with substance abuse before becoming a major starlet. 

But that doesn’t mean that every former child star went on to have a troubled future. We found several child actors who grew up to have successful careers outside of show business.

Winnie Cooper from “The Wonder Years,” Danny Lloyd from “The Shining” and Rider Strong from “Boy Meets World” have all found success outside of the spotlight. 

From teachers to martial artists to firefighters, you’ll be surprised to see what these stars are doing. 

Today, Lipnicki is looking buff. He's a successful competitor in the martial art Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Today, the Olsens own several fashion businesses and are estimated to be worth $100 million.

Today, Lloyd teaches high school biology in Missouri.

Columbia-educated Strong runs Literary Disco, a podcast and blog about literature. He also produced a commercial for President Obama and published a Graphic novel.

But Temple stopped acting and pursued a political career. She served as a U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia and wrote a book about the experiences.

Today, Dylan is all grown up. According to his Twitter account, he's going to school to be a sound engineer.

Today, Cohen is a successful entertainment lawyer with his own firm.

Vitar has been a Los Angeles Firefighter for the past 10 years.

Michael Fishman starred as Roseanne Barr's son on her show for nine seasons.

Today, Bryan has his own entertainment company called Vision Entertainment Group.

