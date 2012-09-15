12 Former Child Stars Who Started Successful New Careers

In Hollywood, many child stars fall victim to the curse of fame.



Young starlets Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes have had various legal troubles over the years. Former teen heartthrob Corey Haim died of an overdose two years ago.

Even Drew Barrymore struggled with substance abuse before becoming a major starlet.

But that doesn’t mean that every former child star went on to have a troubled future. We found several child actors who grew up to have successful careers outside of show business.

Winnie Cooper from “The Wonder Years,” Danny Lloyd from “The Shining” and Rider Strong from “Boy Meets World” have all found success outside of the spotlight.

From teachers to martial artists to firefighters, you’ll be surprised to see what these stars are doing.

