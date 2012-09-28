Check Out The Elite Schools Where Celebrities Send Their Kids

Photo: Bonetti/Kozerski Studio/YouTube
Suri Cruise began attending the prestigious new Avenues school that opened in Manhattan this fall. And her movie star dad Tom Cruise will be paying a steep $40,000 for her education.
However, the price tag isn’t out of the ordinary.
A lot of celebs pay near college tuition to send their kids to the best schools in the country.
From tiny Catholic all-girls schools to a larger French-inspired school, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular schools for celebrity kids.
Schools are ranked from least to most expensive. Unless otherwise noted, the prices shown include only tuition and do not account for the cost of school supplies, uniforms, or extracurricular activities. All tuition prices are based on 2012-2013 estimates.
Enrollment: 1,350
Tuition: $26,100
(Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade)
Perks: Most courses are taught in French, classes rotate on a Trimester system, and students qualify for their GED by 11th grade.
Famous students / graduates: the Jolie-Pitt children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh), Danielle Steel, Lourdes Leon (Madonna's daughter)
Enrollment:
approximately
1,600 students enrolled
in grades 7 through 12.
Tuition: $29,200
Perks: A new glass window building in honour of a classmate (who died from a heart condition) that will allow students to do independent research and interdisciplinary studies.
Famous students / graduates: Phil Collins' actress daughter Lily Collins, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Steven Bing, Jason Segel, Tori Spelling, Jason Reitman, Jamie Lee Cuurtis, Shirley Temple. Denzel Washington, Steven Spielberg, Cybil Shepard, Tom Hanks and Peter Gallagher all send their kids, as well, and Ashton Kutcher was a football coach briefly.
Enrollment: 1,000 students from kindergarten through high school.
Tuition: $24,615 for K-6, $29,615 for 7-12
Perks: Dakota Fanning could have been your homecoming queen.
Famous students / graduates: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dakota and Elle Fanning.
Enrollment: 690
Costs: $39,200
Perks: prides itself on diversity in students and courses offered including introduction to various cultures, green and sustainable food choices, visiting speakers
Famous students / graduates: Gwenyth Paltrow (after attending Crossroads), Emmy Rossum, Kerry Washington, Jade Jagger (Mick Jagger's daughter), Alley Mills ('The Wonder Years')
When Katie Holmes relocated to New York City, Suri started attending the prestigious Chelsea global school.
Enrollment: 1,320 (The school received more than 5,000 applications for its opening.)
Costs: $39,750
$2000 to cover snacks, uniforms, lunch, laptops, tablets, and other technology.
Perks: Access to the Chelsea Piers arts and sports facilities, classes in Mandarin or Spanish, and in 9th grade, students study abroad. The new school will have more than 20 campuses all over the world.
