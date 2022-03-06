Here’s where you might recognize the cast of ‘Inventing Anna’ from

- Netflix’s hit “Inventing Anna,” from Shonda Rhimes, tells the story of fake heiress Anna Sorokin.
- The drama has plenty of actors you might recognize from other Shondaland shows.
- And Laverne Cox previously starred on Netflix’s popular prison drama “Orange is the New Black.”
Julia Garner stars as “Soho scammer” Anna Sorokin.
Garner is known to most fans as Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s crime drama “Ozark.” She’s also appeared on shows such as “Girls,” “The Americans,” “Maniac,” “The Get Down,” and “Modern Love.”
Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian, a reporter determined to tell Anna’s story.
One of Chlumsky’s first major roles was in the 1991 drama “My Girl,” opposite Macaulay Culkin. And as an adult, she’s likely best known for playing Amy Brookheimer on “Veep.”
Arian Moayed portrays Anna’s lawyer, Todd Spodek.
He also plays private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on HBO’s hit “Succession” and appeared on season two of HBO’s “Love Life.”
Katie Lowes plays Rachel DeLoache Williams in “Inventing Anna.”
Shondaland fans know Lowes best for her role as Olivia Pope’s gladiator Quinn Perkins on “Scandal.”
Alexis Floyd plays Anna’s loyal friend Neff.
“The Bold Type” fans may know Floyd for playing Tia Clayton, the campaign manager and love interest of Kat (Aisha Dee), on season three of the Freeform hit.
Jeff Perry plays Vivian’s co-worker Lou on “Inventing Anna,” a veteran journalist in the office’s “Scriberia” section, where the washed-out writers sit.
Fans of Rhimes’ dramas will know Perry first for his role as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) father Thatcher Grey, which he played in a recurring capacity until the character’s death on season 15 of the show.
Perry also was a series regular on “Scandal” where he portrayed Cyrus Beene, a politician who eventually served as vice president of the United States under President Millie Grant (Bellamy Young).
Laverne Cox plays fitness trainer Kacy Duke on “Inventing Anna.”
You may know Cox from another Netflix hit, “Orange is the New Black.” She cut hair behind bars as prisoner Sophia Burset.
Saamer Usmani plays Anna’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Chase Sikorski.
Usmani has also appeared on “Reign,” “Katy Keene,” “Succession,” and “The Good Fight.”
Rebecca Henderson plays ADA Catherine McCaw.
Henderson has appeared in numerous films, including “Mistress America,” “Mickey and the Bear,” and “Werewolves Within,” and shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll.”
Anthony Edwards plays Alan Reed, a lawyer who gets conned by Anna.
If you’re a fan of medical dramas, Edwards might look very familiar. He was a series regular on NBC’s “ER” for years, playing Dr. Mark Greene in about 100 episodes.
Kate Burton plays Nora, a rich socialite who also believes Anna’s con and lets the fake heiress live at her house for some time.
Burton is also a Shondaland mainstay. She played senator-turned-vice-president Sally Langston on “Scandal” and has had a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Meredith Grey’s mother, Ellis Grey, throughout its 18 seasons.
Debra Mooney, who plays the judge on “Inventing Anna,” has been a familiar face on TV for decades.
Mooney played Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States Verna Thornton on “Scandal” and also recurs as Owen Hunt’s mother Evelyn on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s also known for playing the lovable Edna Harper The WB’s “Everwood.”
Chris Lowell plays Noah, the videographer Rachel invites to document her ill-fated trip to Morocco with Anna. Lowell is yet another Shondaland vet.
“Veronica Mars” fans may know him as “Piz” and Shondaland fans probably recognize him as Dell, everyone’s favorite office assistant on “Private Practice.” He also currently plays Jesse on Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.”
