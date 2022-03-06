Here’s where you might recognize the cast of ‘Inventing Anna’ from

Julia Garner stars as “Soho scammer” Anna Sorokin. Garner as Anna Sorokin on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix

Garner is known to most fans as Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s crime drama “Ozark.” She’s also appeared on shows such as “Girls,” “The Americans,” “Maniac,” “The Get Down,” and “Modern Love.” Garner as Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark.’ Netflix

Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian, a reporter determined to tell Anna’s story. Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix

One of Chlumsky’s first major roles was in the 1991 drama “My Girl,” opposite Macaulay Culkin. And as an adult, she’s likely best known for playing Amy Brookheimer on “Veep.” Chlumsky in ‘My Girl.’ Columbia Pictures

Arian Moayed portrays Anna’s lawyer, Todd Spodek. Moayed plays defense attorney Todd Spodek on ‘Inventing Anna.’ AP; Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

He also plays private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on HBO’s hit “Succession” and appeared on season two of HBO’s “Love Life.” Moayed on ‘Succession.’ HBO

Katie Lowes plays Rachel DeLoache Williams in “Inventing Anna.” Garner as Anna Sorokin and Lowes as Rachel Williams on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix

Shondaland fans know Lowes best for her role as Olivia Pope’s gladiator Quinn Perkins on “Scandal.” Lowes (left) with Kerry Washington on ‘Scandal.’ Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Alexis Floyd plays Anna’s loyal friend Neff. Alexis Floyd as Neffatari ‘Neff’ Davis on ‘Inventing Anna.’ David Giesbrecht/Netflix

“The Bold Type” fans may know Floyd for playing Tia Clayton, the campaign manager and love interest of Kat (Aisha Dee), on season three of the Freeform hit. Floyd (left) with Aisha Dee on ‘The Bold Type.’ Jonathan Wenk via Getty Images

Jeff Perry plays Vivian’s co-worker Lou on “Inventing Anna,” a veteran journalist in the office’s “Scriberia” section, where the washed-out writers sit. Perry as Lou Shaw in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Fans of Rhimes’ dramas will know Perry first for his role as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) father Thatcher Grey, which he played in a recurring capacity until the character’s death on season 15 of the show. (left to right) Alexa Havins, Perry, Chandra Wilson, Chyler Leigh, and Ellen Pompeo on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Perry also was a series regular on “Scandal” where he portrayed Cyrus Beene, a politician who eventually served as vice president of the United States under President Millie Grant (Bellamy Young).

Laverne Cox plays fitness trainer Kacy Duke on “Inventing Anna.” Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Julia Garner, and Alexis Floyd on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Aaron Epstein/Netflix

You may know Cox from another Netflix hit, “Orange is the New Black.” She cut hair behind bars as prisoner Sophia Burset. Cox on ‘Orange is the New Black.’ Paul Schiraldi/Netflix

Saamer Usmani plays Anna’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Chase Sikorski. Garner and Usmani on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Usmani has also appeared on “Reign,” “Katy Keene,” “Succession,” and “The Good Fight.” Usmani in ‘Reign.’ The CW

Rebecca Henderson plays ADA Catherine McCaw. Rebecca Henderson as ADA Catherine McCaw on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Henderson has appeared in numerous films, including “Mistress America,” “Mickey and the Bear,” and “Werewolves Within,” and shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll.” Henderson and Greta Lee on ‘Russian Doll.’ Netflix

Anthony Edwards plays Alan Reed, a lawyer who gets conned by Anna. Anthony Edwards as Alan Reed and Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix

If you’re a fan of medical dramas, Edwards might look very familiar. He was a series regular on NBC’s “ER” for years, playing Dr. Mark Greene in about 100 episodes. Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene (left) with George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross on ‘ER.’ NBCU Photo Bank

Kate Burton plays Nora, a rich socialite who also believes Anna’s con and lets the fake heiress live at her house for some time. Burton on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Burton is also a Shondaland mainstay. She played senator-turned-vice-president Sally Langston on “Scandal” and has had a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Meredith Grey’s mother, Ellis Grey, throughout its 18 seasons. Burton (left) with Ellen Pompeo on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Debra Mooney, who plays the judge on “Inventing Anna,” has been a familiar face on TV for decades. Debra Mooney attends ABC’s ‘Scandal’ 100th episode celebration at Fig & Olive. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Mooney played Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States Verna Thornton on “Scandal” and also recurs as Owen Hunt’s mother Evelyn on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s also known for playing the lovable Edna Harper The WB’s “Everwood.” Mooney on ‘Scandal.’ Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Chris Lowell plays Noah, the videographer Rachel invites to document her ill-fated trip to Morocco with Anna. Lowell is yet another Shondaland vet. Lowell on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix