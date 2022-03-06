Search

Here’s where you might recognize the cast of ‘Inventing Anna’ from

Esme Mazzeo,Libby Torres

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin Delvey Inventing Anna
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Aaron Epstein/Netflix
  • Netflix’s hit “Inventing Anna,” from Shonda Rhimes, tells the story of fake heiress Anna Sorokin.
  • The drama has plenty of actors you might recognize from other Shondaland shows. 
  • And Laverne Cox previously starred on Netflix’s popular prison drama “Orange is the New Black.”
Julia Garner stars as “Soho scammer” Anna Sorokin.
Inventing anna
Garner as Anna Sorokin on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix
Garner is known to most fans as Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s crime drama “Ozark.” She’s also appeared on shows such as “Girls,” “The Americans,” “Maniac,” “The Get Down,” and “Modern Love.”
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 402 of 'Ozark' on Netflix
Garner as Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark.’ Netflix
Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian, a reporter determined to tell Anna’s story.
Anna Chlumsky Inventing Anna
Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix
One of Chlumsky’s first major roles was in the 1991 drama “My Girl,” opposite Macaulay Culkin. And as an adult, she’s likely best known for playing Amy Brookheimer on “Veep.”
Anna Chlumsky in 'My Girl'
Chlumsky in ‘My Girl.’ Columbia Pictures
Arian Moayed portrays Anna’s lawyer, Todd Spodek.
Arian Moayed (left) plays defense attorney Todd Spodek on 'Inventing Anna.'
Moayed plays defense attorney Todd Spodek on ‘Inventing Anna.’ AP; Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
He also plays private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on HBO’s hit “Succession” and appeared on season two of HBO’s “Love Life.”
Stewy Hosseini succession
Moayed on ‘Succession.’ HBO
Katie Lowes plays Rachel DeLoache Williams in “Inventing Anna.”
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin and Katie Lowes as Rachel Wiliams in Netflix Inventing Anna
Garner as Anna Sorokin and Lowes as Rachel Williams on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix
Shondaland fans know Lowes best for her role as Olivia Pope’s gladiator Quinn Perkins on “Scandal.”
Katie Lowes and Kerry Washington on 'Scandal.'
Lowes (left) with Kerry Washington on ‘Scandal.’ Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Alexis Floyd plays Anna’s loyal friend Neff.
Alexis Floyd as Neffatari 'Neff' Davis on 'Inventing Anna.'
Alexis Floyd as Neffatari ‘Neff’ Davis on ‘Inventing Anna.’ David Giesbrecht/Netflix
“The Bold Type” fans may know Floyd for playing Tia Clayton, the campaign manager and love interest of Kat (Aisha Dee), on season three of the Freeform hit.
Alexis Floyd and Aisha Dee on 'The Bold Type'
Floyd (left) with Aisha Dee on ‘The Bold Type.’ Jonathan Wenk via Getty Images
Jeff Perry plays Vivian’s co-worker Lou on “Inventing Anna,” a veteran journalist in the office’s “Scriberia” section, where the washed-out writers sit.
Jeff Perry as Lou Shaw in 'Inventing Anna'
Perry as Lou Shaw in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Fans of Rhimes’ dramas will know Perry first for his role as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) father Thatcher Grey, which he played in a recurring capacity until the character’s death on season 15 of the show.
(left to right) Alexa Havins, Jeff Perry, Chandra Wilson, Chyler Leigh, and Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy'
(left to right) Alexa Havins, Perry, Chandra Wilson, Chyler Leigh, and Ellen Pompeo on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Perry also was a series regular on “Scandal” where he portrayed Cyrus Beene, a politician who eventually served as vice president of the United States under President Millie Grant (Bellamy Young).
Laverne Cox plays fitness trainer Kacy Duke on “Inventing Anna.”
Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Julia Garner, and Alexis Floyd on 'Inventing Anna.'
Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Julia Garner, and Alexis Floyd on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Aaron Epstein/Netflix
You may know Cox from another Netflix hit, “Orange is the New Black.” She cut hair behind bars as prisoner Sophia Burset.
Laverne Cox on 'Orange is the New Black'
Cox on ‘Orange is the New Black.’ Paul Schiraldi/Netflix
Saamer Usmani plays Anna’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Chase Sikorski.
Julia Garner and Saamer Usmani on 'Inventing Anna.'
Garner and Usmani on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Usmani has also appeared on “Reign,” “Katy Keene,” “Succession,” and “The Good Fight.”
Saamer Usmani in 'Reign.'
Usmani in ‘Reign.’ The CW
Rebecca Henderson plays ADA Catherine McCaw.
Rebecca Henderson as ADA Catherine McCaw on 'Inventing Anna.'
Rebecca Henderson as ADA Catherine McCaw on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Henderson has appeared in numerous films, including “Mistress America,” “Mickey and the Bear,” and “Werewolves Within,” and shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll.”
Rebecca Henderson and Greta Lee on 'Russian Doll'
Henderson and Greta Lee on ‘Russian Doll.’ Netflix
Anthony Edwards plays Alan Reed, a lawyer who gets conned by Anna.
Anthony Edwards as Alan Reed and Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in inventing Anna
Anthony Edwards as Alan Reed and Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix
If you’re a fan of medical dramas, Edwards might look very familiar. He was a series regular on NBC’s “ER” for years, playing Dr. Mark Greene in about 100 episodes.
Anthony Edwards as Doctor Mark Greene, George Clooney as Doctor Doug Ross on 'ER'
Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene (left) with George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross on ‘ER.’ NBCU Photo Bank
Kate Burton plays Nora, a rich socialite who also believes Anna’s con and lets the fake heiress live at her house for some time.
Kate Burton on 'Inventing Anna.'
Burton on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Burton is also a Shondaland mainstay. She played senator-turned-vice-president Sally Langston on “Scandal” and has had a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Meredith Grey’s mother, Ellis Grey, throughout its 18 seasons.
Kate Burton and Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Burton (left) with Ellen Pompeo on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Debra Mooney, who plays the judge on “Inventing Anna,” has been a familiar face on TV for decades.
Debra Mooney attends ABC's 'Scandal' 100th episode celebration at Fig & Olive
Debra Mooney attends ABC’s ‘Scandal’ 100th episode celebration at Fig & Olive. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Mooney played Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States Verna Thornton on “Scandal” and also recurs as Owen Hunt’s mother Evelyn on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s also known for playing the lovable Edna Harper The WB’s “Everwood.”
Debra Mooney on 'Scandal'
Mooney on ‘Scandal.’ Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Chris Lowell plays Noah, the videographer Rachel invites to document her ill-fated trip to Morocco with Anna. Lowell is yet another Shondaland vet.
Chris Lowell on 'Inventing Anna'
Lowell on ‘Inventing Anna.’ Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
“Veronica Mars” fans may know him as “Piz” and Shondaland fans probably recognize him as Dell, everyone’s favorite office assistant on “Private Practice.” He also currently plays Jesse on Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.”
Chris Lowell on 'Private Practice'
Lowell on ‘Private Practice.’ Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

