Here's the $825 vintage jacket Drake wore at WWDC -- it was made just for Apple employees in the 1990s

Drake appeared on stage Monday at Apple’s big developer conference, WWDC.

He was rocking a vintage Apple jacket that instantly caught the audience’s attention.

willing to sell my soul for @Drake‘s vintage apple jacket pic.twitter.com/fOL2WQKH1h

— Candice (@uncommonCandice) June 8, 2015

OK, @Drake I was going to make fun of you, but let’s be honest that vintage Apple jacket is super cool.

— Zack Sheppard (@zackzachariah) June 8, 2015

If they put Drake’s jacket up on the apple store, they would sell hundreds of thousands of them today.

— Ben Matasar (@matasar) June 8, 2015

I need that vintage Apple jacket Drake had on :S Where can I get one!! #WWDC15

— Jeffrey Gyamfi (@JeffreyG_) June 8, 2015

Drake made a joke about the vintage employee jacket, saying that he bought it “using this tool called the internet.”

Drake’s jacket looks just like one that recently sold for $US825 on eBay. According to the listing, “this rare Apple Computers jacket varsity/baseball style jacket was given to Apple employees, at the time of the ‘rainbow’ logo. The jacket is made of wool and high quality leather on the sleeves, pocket entry and collar.”

The rainbow logo was used by Apple from 1977-1998.

The lister says it was made “strictly for Apple employees.”

Though this particular jacket has been sold, similar jackets are available for purchase on eBay, but they will also cost you. One nearly identical wool jacket — with black leather sleeves instead of brown — is currently on sale for $US499.99. The listing says it was purchased at the Apple employee store in Cupertino in 1997.

NOW WATCH: Every square foot of an Apple Store is designed to make you spend more money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.