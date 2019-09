Using a supply/demand ratio, Wanted Analytics created a series of maps that show the best places for jobs in the US. Here, we’ve collected their maps for workers in various tech professions.



Start the slideshow →

Actuaries Computer and Information Scientists Computer Programmers Computer Software Engineers, Applications Computer Software Engineers, System Software Computer Specialists, All Other Computer Support Specialists Computer Systems Analysts Database Administrators Network and Computer Systems Administrators Network Systems and Data Communications Analysts Operations Research Analysts Statisticians

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.