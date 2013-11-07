Here's Where Billionaire Wealth Is Growing Fastest Around The Globe [MAP]

The world’s billionaire population continues to grow, as does their total wealth.

According to a new Billionaire Census by Wealth-X and UBS, the number of billionaires around the globe grew .5% between July 2012 and June 2013, and their cumulative wealth increased by 5.3%.

But that growth has not been evenly distributed.

Billionaire wealth in Asia grew 13% in that time period, the fastest of any region. It also added 18 billionaires in the past year, more than any other region. Europe, on the other hand, lost 29 billionaires, although the total net worth of the region’s 766 billionaires increased 3.7%, according to the report.

The map below shows total wealth change for billionaires by region between July 2012 and June 2013.

This chart shows how billionaire populations and their total wealth have shifted over the past year:

