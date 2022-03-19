Where every major character on ‘Atlanta’ left off ahead of season 3

Earn (Donald Glover) has been iced out by Van (Zazie Beetz).

The week before FX aired the season finale of “Atlanta” season two, Donald Glover debuted a new Childish Gambino song with an accompanying video. “This is America” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and went on to become one of the most popular songs of the decade

However, life on-screen was much less prosperous for Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks.

The “Atlanta” season finale opens with Earn arriving at a parent-teacher conference with Van, the mother of his daughter, Lottie. While there, a teacher informs the pair that Lottie is “very gifted” and excelling in all her classes.

Her teacher recommends that Earn and Van enroll Lottie in a private school, adding that it will come at a significant cost. Lottie’s education, the teacher added, is being stunted by the Atlanta public school system, “which is awful.”

“If I see a steer smart enough to get out of the pen,” the teacher says, “I leave the gate open.”

When Earn asks if there’s a cheaper alternative that could be found for Lottie, the teacher jokes that Van and Earn could alternatively keep their child “in a happy two-parent household.”

At the end of the meeting, Earn concludes that he can pay for school tuition with the money he will make on an upcoming tour with his rapper cousin Alfred whom he currently manages.

The scene ends with Van texting Earn that she is taking Lottie away to live with her mother.