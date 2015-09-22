WHERE ARE THEY NOW: What beloved early YouTube stars look like today

YouTube/Screenshot David Devore — of David After Dentist fame — is a middle schooler now.

The first YouTube video was uploaded 10 years ago, and thousands of people have found viral fame on the platform since then.

What do you do once you gain internet stardom and your video has received millions of views?

We decided to find out.

Some viral YouTube sensations are still making videos in an attempt to cash in on their newfound stardom.

Others have moved on from the entertainment sphere and are attempting to live quiet lives.

He's racked up almost 100 million views on the original video, and Zonday has appeared on late night TV shows. He's also provided voiceovers for the Adult Swim show 'Robot Chicken,' appeared on America's Got Talent, and was in a 2009 video for Weezer's song 'Pork and Beans.' The 33-year-old, who is still making YouTube videos, has done commercial work for companies like Dr. Pepper and Comedy Central. The Streamy Awards In 2010, DeVore told us that he had made almost $150,000 since the video went viral. The Devores became YouTube partners, meaning they allowed YouTube to air ads before their video in return for a cut of the money. In August, David started high school. Facebook/David After Dentist His name is Gary Brolsma, but he's best known as the 'Numa Numa' guy. In 2004 Brolsma uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing to the song 'Dragostea din tei' by Moldovan pop group O-Zone to the website Newgrounds. From there, the hilarious video spread to other websites -- including YouTube -- and has now been watched 700 million times. (video provider='youtube' id='KmtzQCSh6xk' size='xlarge' align='center') Since then, Brolsma has starred in a 2009 Geico TV commercial and showed up in a 2010 Super Bowl ad for Vizio. No stranger to performing in front of a captive audience, Brolsma is a pianist and vocalist for a Saddle Brook, New Jersey-based band called The Backroom Deal. Screenshot/The Backdoor Deal The family behind the video has reportedly made more than $500,000 through advertisements. In 2012, Ragu featured Harry and Charlie in a commercial. The two brothers recently filmed a remake of their famous video. BBC video Charlie bites his brother, Harry, once more for the cameras 8 years after their video debuted. Sullivan went on tour in 2007 and 2008, performing live and screening new videos in cities across the country. He starred in the VH1 series 'I Hate My 30's,' appeared as Kelly in FCKH8's anti-gay bullying videos, and he's still making comedy videos and music. Facebook/Liam Kyle Sullivan Raza left school to be privately tutored because of the bullying he received as a result of the leaked video. Since then, he's graduated from law school at Quebec's McGill University. He went public about his identity in the video, hoping to help other young victims of cyberbullying. Raza is also the president of a heritage conservation society in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. Twitter/Ghyslain Raza In his video 'Leave Britney Alone,' Chris Crocker tearfully and passionately defended Britney Spears after the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. The original video has more than 45 million views, and though he's uploaded scores of videos since then, he's still best known for the original Britney video. 'Yes, I did Leave Britney Alone,' Chris Crocker says in his Twitter bio. (video provider='youtube' id='WqSTXuJeTks' size='xlarge' align='center') Crocker recently starred in a documentary about his life, vlogging, and social media called Me at the Zoo. He's been involved with other endeavours too -- Crocker released several singles between 2008 and 2013. And of course, he's still making YouTube videos. Instagram/Chris Crocker Since becoming a viral star, Dodson was reportedly working on a reality TV show, but that seems to be dormant. Dodson has also endorsed the sales of 'Bed Intruder' costumes and the Sex Offender Tracker app for iPhone and Android. In 2013, Gawker reported that Dodson claimed to have become a Hebrew Israelite, renouncing his homosexuality because he wants a wife and a family. Twitter/Antoine Dodson Today, Laipply is still dancing (he released a sequel to Evolution of Dance in 2009, and is rumoured to release a third instalment). But he's also a motivational speaker and comedian, and even performed at halftime at an NBA finals game. Judson Laipply After the video went viral, Grobe and Voltz performed on late-night TV shows like 'Late Night with David Letterman' and they even had a cameo appearance in the meme-laden 2009 video for Weezer's song 'Pork and Beans.' Voltz and Globe also won the first-ever Webby Award in 2007 for their original video. Today, the two are still working on producing viral videos at EepyBird, the studio the two cofounded to produce branded video ads for companies like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and OfficeMax. The Webby Awards

