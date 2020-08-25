WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The winners of 'America's Next Top Model'

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Jaslene Gonzalez pictured in 2019.

The first season of “America’s Next Top Model” aired in 2003.

Since the first airing of the show, which is helmed by supermodel Tyra Banks, there have been 24 seasons, or cycles, of the show.

While some of the show’s winners have gone on to have successful modelling or acting careers, others have shunned the spotlight.

Cycle Three winner Eva Pigford went on to star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and Cycle 20 winner Jourdan Miller is still a working model.

“America’s Next Top Model” has gone through a number of different changes through the years, from the prizes to the judges to adding male models to the roster and even replacing host Tyra Banks with music artist Rita Ora.

One thing that has remained constant, however, is the fact that at the end of each season, or cycle, only one contestant is crowned America’s Next Top Model.

From Cycle One winner Adrianne Curry to Kyla Coleman, the winner of Cycle 24, some of the show’s “top models” have gone on to have successful careers in the modelling industry. However, others have gone on to pursue acting, music, or have left the spotlight altogether.

Here’s what every winner of “America’s Next Top Model” is up to today.

Adrianne Curry won the very first season of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Adrianne Curry in 2003.

Adrianne Curry’s season aired in 2003. At the time she competed, Curry was 21 years old.

For winning the competition, which only cast 10 girls instead of the usual 12 or more, Curry received a modelling contract with Wilhelmina Models in New York City, a photo spread in Marie Claire magazine, and a contract with Revlon cosmetics.

Adrianne Curry has since spoken out against the show and is living a “normal” life in Whitefish, Montana.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Adrianne Curry attends Star Magazine’s Hollywood Rocks event in 2016.

Curry went on to model for several magazines following her “ANTM” win but has since given up modelling.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Curry, 38, said the cast of the first cycle was misled about the show’s prizes.

“We were led to believe daily the winner would be instantly rich and a huge Revlon cover girl. This was a lie,” she reportedly wrote. “They added recordings to what was said after the fact.”

Yoanna House won the second cycle of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2004.

John P. Filo/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Yoanna House practices her walk on the runway during ‘America’s Next Top Model’ in 2003.

At the time, House was 24 years old. She is now the oldest winner of the show at 40.

House began to pursue a career in modelling after she graduated high school. Following her “ANTM” win, House signed with IMG Models, appeared in a fashion spread and the cover of Jane magazine, and won a cosmetics campaign with Sephora.

During her season, House was primarily known for her feud with fellow contestant and on-again-off-again friend Camille.

House went on to do a few modelling campaigns and TV shows after her win.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Yoanna House in 2010.

The Cycle Two winner modelled for Psychology Today magazine and Metro Style, among others, after her win, and has since gone on to become a TV host and producer.

House hosted “The Look for Less,” a program on the Style Network, in 2005. In 2008, House hosted a reality series called “Queen Bees,” which attempted to turn “mean girls” into nice members of society.

In 2008, House also gave birth to a son named Alastair.

Eva Pigford was the first Black model to win “America’s Next Top Model.”

J. Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Eva Pigford in 2004.

When Cycle Three aired in 2003, Pigford stood out from the bunch as the shortest contestant. However, she soon rose in the ranks.

“I was not the cute girl in school,” Pigford said in a speech after winning the title. “I came here the shortest and the one that had the most insecurities inside of them, and now I’m America’s Next Top Model. And I get to represent all the little girls who feel the way I feel … Watch out world, here comes Eva.”

From winning the third season of “America’s Next Top Model,” Pigford won a CoverGirl cosmetics contract, a spread in Elle magazine, and a modelling contract with Ford Models. She later appeared on the covers of Brides Noir, Women’s Health and Fitness, IONA, and Essence.

Eva Pigford, who now goes by Eva Marcille, has gone on to do a number of television appearances, including a starring spot on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images Eva Marcille at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in 2017.

After switching her management and changing her name in 2006, Eva Marcille went on to pursue a career in acting. Some of her most notable TV performances include her role on “The Young and the Restless,” VH1’s “Scared Famous,” and the 10th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In 2017, Marcille became engaged to Michael Sterling. The pair married in October 2018, and have since had two sons together, Maverick and Michael Todd Sterling Jr, and Sterling adopted her daughter from a previous relationship, Marley Rae.

In June 2020, Marcille announced she would be exiting “RHOA,” saying, “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

Naima Mora won Cycle Four of “America’s Next Top Model”

Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Naima Mora on ‘America’s Next Top Model.’

Before auditioning for “ANTM,” Mora was dancing for the Dance Theatre of Harlem in New York City, according to the New York Times. During her season, Mora won four challenges and was named “CoverGirl of the Week” nine times.

Mora’s prizes for winning the season, which aired in the spring of 2005, included a modelling contract with Ford Models, a fashion spread and cover in Elle magazine, and a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics.

Mora is still modelling and leads a free modelling workshop called “Model Know How.”

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images Naima Mora in 2020.

Since her “ANTM” win, Mora has modelled in New York Fashion Week and on the covers of multiple magazines. In addition to her modelling credits, Mora gave a TED Talk in 2013 about her difficult childhood growing up in Detroit and how her religious background as a Buddhist helped her in her modelling career and helped her become a “global citizen.”

Mora has also dabbled in the music industry as the frontwoman for the band Galaxy of Tar.

Nicole Linkletter, from North Dakota, won Cycle Five.

Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Nicole Linkletter walks the runway on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ on UPN.

Linkletter’s prizes for winning “America’s Next Top Model” in the fall of 2005 were a contract with Ford Models, a contract with CoverGirl worth $US100,000, and a national ad for Ford Fusion.

Following her win, Linkletter modelled for both the American and Singaporean issues of Elle magazine, Nylon Mexico, Women’s Health and Fitness Magazine, and more. In 2006 and 2007, Linkletter also walked the runways of multiple major fashion designers’ shows, including Alice and Olivia and Bebe.

Nicole Linkletter is now married with two children. She runs the travel and lifestyle blog No Way Mama.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Nicole Linkletter in 2010.

Linkletter, whose married name is Nicole Linkletter Nathanson, now appears to be much more behind the camera than in front of it. The former model’s Instagram page is now filled with photos of her two children, Theo and Olive.

Danielle Evans was a front-runner from the beginning of Cycle Six in spring 2006.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Danielle Evans attends the CW Television Network Upfront in 2006.

The judges complimented her on her unique look but were wary of how her Southern accent would translate to commercial modelling including the CoverGirl commercial.

One part of Evans’ storyline on “ANTM” related to her gap tooth, which Tyra and other higher-ups on the show encouraged Evans to close. However, when Evans was sent to the dentist, she refused to close the gap in her teeth. Tyra Banks later asked why she chose not to, telling her that a gap tooth wasn’t “marketable.” In the end, Evans did end up partially closing her gap.

Tyra Banks has since received backlash for the incident, with social media users criticising how she and runway coach Miss J. Alexander for how they handled the situation. Danielle Evans also made a recent statement about the incident, saying in an Instagram video,“I want to address all of those young girls. I’m gonna take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens who saw that episode and were truly affected by Tyra’s words … It doesn’t matter if you have a gap, stacked teeth, straight teeth, it matters not. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, brown, white, indifferent, other. What makes you beautiful is in here.”

Jay Manuel applauded Evans in the comments, saying, “Yes … speak your #truth!”

On an Instagram Live, Miss J. Alexander called Evans’ statement “brilliant” and promised to speak about the incident in an upcoming live show.

Following the online backlash, Banks took to Twitter to apologise, writing, “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Evans won her season and, with it, a modelling contract with Ford Models, a fashion spread and cover in Elle magazine, and a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics.

Danielle Evans, who now goes by Dani Evans, lives in New York City and is signed with Elite Model Management.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Dani Evans attends the Maybelline New York Fashion Week party in 2019.

In addition to writing a book on how to break in to the modelling industry titled “The Skinny on Getting In,” Evans has modelled for Essence, Elle, Elle Girl, MetroStyle, and more. Today, she is also the designer and founder of Monrowe, a hat company based in New York City.

CariDee English, one of the most memorable contestants from the show, came out on top in Cycle Seven of “America’s Next Top Model.”

DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images CariDee English attends a Calvin Klein event in 2007.

English was the second winner to come from North Dakota. For winning her season of “America’s Next Top Model,” she won a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl, a modelling contract with Elite Models, and a cover and six-page editorial spread in Seventeen magazine.

She was also the first natural blonde to win the title.

Since winning her season, CariDee English has continued modelling and is a spokesperson for the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images CariDee English in 2020.

In addition to a number of modelling credits, CariDee English has helped to spread awareness about psoriasis, a skin condition she lives with and once viewed as a “curse,” in both professional campaigns and on her own social media platforms.

Jaslene Gonzalez was eliminated while trying out for Cycle Seven but ended up going all the way in Cycle Eight.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Jaslene Gonzalez in 2007.

Gonzalez dominated the competition with her “editorial,” high-fashion look, becoming the second contestant and first winner to never land in the bottom two during judging.

For winning the title of “America’s Next Top Model,” Gonzalez was awarded a contract with Elite Model Management, a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics, and a cover and spread in Seventeen magazine.

“Every little girl has a dream to be something. My family believed in my dream as much as I did. And to be here, and after working so much … I think that shows all young women if you have that drive, keep going. The second time around, and I’m America’s Next Top Model,” she said.

Jaslene Gonzalez is still modelling.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jaslene Gonzalez at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium in 2019.

Following her win, Gonzalez continued with both print and runway modelling. She has appeared in Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Seventeen, US Weekly, and more. Today, Gonzalez leads workshops through her site, On Set with Jaslene, which aims to help aspiring models and online influencers grow their careers.

Saleisha Stowers did some small modelling gigs, including a Wendy’s commercial, before appearing on Cycle Nine.

Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images Saleisha Stowers attends a CW event in 2008.

Stowers wowed the judges with her bubbly personality, but after getting onto the show, the judges felt her look was a touch too “commercial,” and she would struggle to do high-fashion modelling. During the makeover episode, Stowers was given an edgy bowl cut hairstyle to make her look more versatile.

Stowers was called out first twice during her season and landed in the bottom two twice. For winning the title of “America’s Next Top Model,” Stowers was awarded a contract with Elite Model Management, a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics which included a CoverGirl campaign for a new lip product, and she appeared on the cover of Seventeen magazine.

Saleisha Stowers now goes by Sal Stowers and is pursuing an acting career.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Sal Stowers in 2019.

The model-turned-actress is currently starring as Lani on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” and recently made history for the TV show as part of the first Black couple to get married on-screen in the 54 years of “Days Of Our Lives.”

In addition to her work as an actress, Stowers also works with the charity World Vision USA.

Whitney Thompson was the first plus-size model to win “ANTM” back in 2008.

Brian Killian/WireImage/Getty Images Whitney Thompson in 2008.

During her time on “Cycle 10,” Thompson was criticised for being too “pageant-y,” and the judges wondered whether the blonde model could pull off high-fashion looks. However, Thompson proved her critics wrong when she won against Anya Kop, becoming the first plus-size model to take the title.

Of every “America’s Next Top Model” winner, Thompson appeared in the bottom two the highest number of times – she narrowly scraped by in the competition four times.

The model now goes by Whitney Thompson Forrester after tying the knot and having a child.

YouTube/officialantm Whitney Thompson during an interview in 2015.

According to her Instagram profile, Thompson Forrester is still modelling, in addition to being a lifestyle blogger and mother. The former winner, who is a vegan, also currently owns her own restaurant, Copper Vault in Springfield, Tennessee, which claims to feature locally-sourced food, craft beers, and is vegan and gluten-free friendly.

McKey Sullivan, whose real first name is Brittany, changed her name after signing on to Cycle 11 of “ANTM.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images McKey Sullivan backstage at the G-Star Fall 2009 Fashion Show.

Sullivan struggled right out of the gate but used her boxing background as an advantage when it came to her posing. After delivering some of the best photos in the competition and never placing below fifth, Sullivan landed the winning spot as America’s Next Top Model.

McKey Sullivan is one of seven winners who never landed in the bottom two.

As part of her winning prize package, the model appeared on the cover of Seventeen Magazine and starred in a six-page spread, won a contract with CoverGirl cosmetics, and a contract with Elite Model Management.

McKey now shares five children with her boxer husband, Sam Alvey.

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Sam Alvey and Brittany ‘McKey’ Alvey with their children during UFC Fight Night in 2018.

A mixed martial arts enthusiast, Sullivan appears to have left the world of modelling behind to help raise her young family and support her husband, Sam Alvey, in his UFC career.

Her Instagram bio reads, “Mum to 5 awesome kiddos, wife to @smilensam, cycle 11 winner of America’s Next Top Model, MMA enthusiast, and BJJ practitioner.”

Teyona Anderson won “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 12 in 2009.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Tyra Banks and Teyona Anderson at the CW Network 2009 Upfront in 2009.

Anderson was largely known for her “wind in the face” look.

As part of her prize package, the New Jersey native won a modelling contract with Elite Model Management, a fashion spread and cover in Seventeen, and a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics.

After the show, Teyona changed her name to Teyona Asia Anderson or just Asia Anderson, for short.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Teyona Anderson in 2009.

Following her win, Anderson went on to do a number of modelling gigs in South Africa, including walking in Arise Cape Town Fashion Week and South Africa Fashion Week, according to the New York Times.

Anderson is now the mother of two.

Nicole Fox competed in Cycle 13, the “Petite Edition” of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Todd Williamson/Stringer/Getty Images Nicole Fox in 2010.

Every model cast in Fox’s season was 5 foot 7 or under. During her season, Fox won two challenges and received three first photo call-outs at the judges’ panel. Fox was a strong competitor and never placed below fifth during her season.

Her prizes for winning in 2009 included a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics, a contract with Wilhelmina Models, and a cover and six-page spread in Seventeen magazine.

Nicole Fox went on to have an acting career.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nicole Fox in 2014.

In addition to roles in “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Redlands,” and “Girl House,” Fox has also appeared in multiple short films. Her modelling credits include Forever 21, Steve Madden, and Wild Fox, according to the New York Times.

Krista White became the 14th winner of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2010.

Michael Hickey/WireImage/Getty Images Krista White attends the 2010 Regions 500 Festival Snakepit Ball.

For winning the show, White received a contract with Wilhelmina Models, a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl, and a cover on Seventeen magazine. During her season, White stood out from the pack by never landing in the bottom two.

Krista White went on to model for some major designers.

Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images Krista White in 2016.

Among the model’s credits are a New Zealand fashion show for New York designer Nicole Miller and a campaign with Betsey Johnson, though the model has been less active as of late.

In an interview with The CW Austin, White explained how, despite winning the show, she has to work just as hard as any other model by building her portfolio and going to castings.

“I come off the show and I have to be a regular model like everyone else,” she said. “That’s the part that people don’t recognise about it.”

Ann Ward won Cycle 15, which aired in 2010.

TheAntmWorld/YouTube Ann Ward in an interview for ‘CW Connect’ in 2010.

During her season, Ward received comments on her thin, tall frame. She was over 6 feet tall and, in one scene, runway coach Miss J. Alexander showed how his hands could completely wrap around the model’s narrow waist. Tyra Banks also commented on Ward’s body, saying, “You have the smallest waist in the world. Look at that waist,” upon first seeing Ward.

Banks later said, “There’s something about her I quite like,” which some took as the judge condoning “overly skinny models.”

“As a leader in celebrating and promoting healthy body image, I must admit that I regrettably didn’t see this clip before it was released to the public,” she said in a statement to People magazine, according to a 2010 ABC News report. “But on behalf of the Top Model team, these were not the intentions, and we truly apologise for any confusion, anger, or disappointment it may have caused.”

Ward went on to win the season, earning a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl, a contract with IMG Models, a cover of Vogue’s beauty issue, Beauty In Vogue, fashion spreads in Vogue Italia and Beauty In Vogue, and a feature on the Vogue Italia website.

Ann Ward is now an artist.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ann Ward during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2011.

After leaving the show, Ward did have a number of modelling campaigns and runway appearances. However, Ward now seems to have turned her attention to her art.

According to the former model’s Instagram page, she was recently working as a concept artist, character designer, and animator.

Brittani Kline came out on top as the winner of “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 16 in 2011.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Brittani Kline in 2011.

For winning the competition, the 20-year-old received a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics, a modelling contract with IMG Models, a cover of Beauty In Vogue, and fashion spreads in Vogue Italia and Beauty In Vogue.

Kline is no longer modelling and is raising her son, Rowan.

Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images Brittani Kline walks the runway with TRESemme at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in 2015.

Kline also wrote in an Instagram post last year that she would be pursuing grad school and studying strategic communications at Penn State World Campus.

Lisa D’Amato placed sixth on “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle Five, but went on to win the “All Star” season.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Lisa D’Amato hosts the ‘America’s Next Top Model All Stars’ celebration in 2011.

At 30, D’Amato became the oldest winner of “America’s Next Top Model.”

For winning Cycle 17, she received a fashion spread in Vogue Italia, a cover and spread in Beauty in Vogue, a blog post feature on Vogue Italia’s website, and a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl. Unlike previous seasons, there was no modelling contract included in the prizes.

D’Amato is now pursuing a music career and is the CEO of bib company Dare-U-Go!

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Lisa D’Amato on ‘Shark Tank.’

After “ANTM,” Lisa D’Amato signed with LA Models and LA Talent and appeared in a number of editorial modelling campaigns and runway shows. However, since then, she has shifted her career to focus more on her music ventures.

D’Amato has released two albums in her career. In addition to pursuing music, the former model also made an appearance on Shark Tank Season 10, where she pitched her product Dare-U-Go! and made a deal with Barbara Corcoran for $US150,000 cash, plus a $US200,000 loan in exchange for a 35% stake.

While on the show, she talked about her experience modelling and becoming a mother.

“When I was young, I had developed an eating disorder and modelling didn’t help,” D’Amato said. “I got through it all, and I’m the mum I never had, and I couldn’t be more proud about it.”

Sophie Sumner became the first international winner of “America’s Next Top Model” in Cycle 18, subtitled “America’s Next Top Model: British Invasion.”

Tim Whitby/Getty Images Sophie Sumner in 2009 following her appearance on ‘Britain’s Next Top Model.’

After originally appearing on Cycle Five of Britain’s Next Top Model, Sumner rose in the ranks to take the top title of Cycle 18, the first season to feature Kelly Cutrone, PR maven, as a judge.

The prizes for the season were extensive. They included a modelling contract with LA/NY Model Management, a guest correspondent spot on Extra, a fashion spread in Vogue Italia, a cover and spread in Beauty In Vogue, a campaign with the “America’s Next Top Model” fragrance called “Dream Come True,” production of a music single released by CBS Records, and a $US100,000 contract with CoverGirl.

Following her season, Sumner appeared in Marie Claire, Nylon, Cosmopolitan, and MEG Magazine, along with her winning spread in Vogue Italia, according to PopSugar.

Sophie Sumner is now a TV host and correspondent.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Sophie Sumner attends a screening in New York City in 2020.

In addition to her modelling and TV work, Sumner has also dabbled in the music world with the release of her 2012 single, “Aiming For You,” which was included in her prize package.

Cycle 19 winner Laura James is the daughter of “Dynasty” actor John James.

Jude Domski/WireImage/Getty Images Laura James in 2012.

During her season, James received “best photo” three times, and landed in the bottom two twice. In the end, James received the highest point average – a new system for deciding the eliminations in “America’s Next Top Model” – and was named the winner.

James walked away with modelling contracts with New York Model Management and LA Models. As part of her prize, she also became the face of “Dream Come True,” the official “America’s Next Top Model” fragrance, won a spread in Nylon magazine, and starred in modelling campaigns with Nine West and Smashbox Cosmetics.

Finally, James won a $US100,000 cash prize in addition to $US30,000 she earned from her three challenge wins during the season, which went into a “scholarship” fund to pay for her college expenses.

Laura James is now an actor on CBS’s “S.W.A.T.”

YouTube/TVPromos Laura James in ‘S.W.A.T.’

In addition to starring as Molly Hicks in “S.W.A.T.” James has also had roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “American Woman.”

Jourdan Miller won the first season that also featured male models in the competition, Cycle 20.

Lilly Lawrence/WireImage/Getty Images Jourdan Miller in 2015.

Her prizes for winning included a contract with Next Model Management, an eight-page spread in Nylon magazine, and a $US100,000 ad campaign with Guess.

“I am just so happy and am ready to take on the world, and this is the first step in my career. But I want to grow beyond ‘ANTM’ and become an icon like Tyra Banks,” Miller said in an interview with The Star in 2014.

Jourdan Miller is still modelling, according to her social media platforms.

Joe Kohen/Getty Images Jourdan Miller walks the runway.

According to her Instagram page, Miller is still modelling and has appeared in Desnudo Italia magazine, Remix Magazine, and a number of other fashion campaigns.

Keith Carlos was pursuing a football career before auditioning for “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 21, which aired in 2014.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Keith Carlos attends the ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Cycle 21 premiere party.

After an injury derailed his football career, Carlos got onto the show and eventually became the first male winner of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Among his prizes for winning was a contract with NEXT Models.

Keith Carlos has gone on to have success both as a model and an actor.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Keith Carlos in 2017.

According to Carlos’ IMDb page, the male model has scored a number of high-profile modelling campaigns, including ads for Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sears, Diesel, Lucky Brand, Guess, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Men’s Warehouse, True Religion, Walmart, and Giorgio Armani.

Carlos has also walked the runway for top designers like Betsey Johnson, Civil Society, and August Getty.

In addition to his role as Danny on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” you might also recognise Carlos as the leading man in Cardi B’s music video for her song “Be Careful.”

Nyle DiMarco stands out not only as the second male model to win “ANTM,” but the show’s first and only Deaf winner.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Nyle DiMarco attends the ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Cycle 22 premiere party.

Throughout the competition, DiMarco delivered incredible photos week after week. The male model used both his phone and an on-site translator to communicate with his fellow contestants and the judges.

However, DiMarco admitted that not being able to use American Sign Language with the other contestants and those around him was difficult.

“The competition, and especially living with the models in the house, was undoubtedly a lot of fun, but it was also pretty tough. The inability to use my language, American Sign Language, and the lack of communication, information access, and the general connection to the world was difficult,” he told People. “It truly did take a toll on me mentally … I even cringe now when I watch myself on ‘ANTM’ being all alone.”

Nyle DiMarco went on to win season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and is an advocate for the Deaf community.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Nyle DiMarco in 2020.

Alongside his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd, DiMarco became the first Deaf winner of the dance show in 2016. In addition to modelling, DiMarco landed acting roles on Hulu’s “Difficult People,” Freeform’s “Switched at Birth,” and Sundance TV’s “This Close.”

DiMarco is currently executive producing two Netflix docuseries focusing on the Deaf community in the US, “Deaf U” and “Audible.”

DiMarco also recently come out as sexually fluid.

“Growing up, I never felt the need to come out, especially being a Millennial. We just did not care who showed up at the door step. When stardom hit, I immediately saw the wave of questions to my sexuality. It made me feel closeted for the first time, so when somebody asked, I casually replied because sexuality shouldn’t be a big issue,” he told Paper.

“When it blew up, I was surprised at the reaction because they all were positive, including so many media outlets. So many people related to me, both women and men. So many felt a sense of relief because they weren’t the only one … I immediately saw the importance because I know so many deaf people struggling with identity. They learned about me, that a Deaf-identified person can be successful.”

India Gants won the first season without Tyra Banks as the lead judge.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images India Gants attends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 9 premiere party in 2017.

In Gants’ season, music artist Rita Ora replaced Banks as the lead judge.

As the winner of Cycle 23 of “America’s Next Top Model,” Gants, whose looks have been compared to supermodel Gigi Hadid, won a one-year talent deal with VH1, a commercial feature for Rimmel London, a $US100,000 cash prize, and a spread in Paper.

“What I really want to do post-‘America’s Next Top Model’ is to develop a brand around the name ‘India,'” Gants told Billboard after her win in 2017.

India Gants is now working as a model, social media manager, and a copywriter.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images India Gants in 2019.

In addition to being signed with Major Model Management in Milan and Ford Models in New York, Gants has also spoken about being interested in pursuing a music career.

“Right now, I have my shoe designs that I’m now pursuing and then modelling at the base of it all. I’m trying to home in on a way to combine them. But I will be doing something in music,” she told Billboard.

“I worked pretty hard at [becoming a DJ] for a while, trying to make the right connections, but I don’t yet have the knowledge. I feel like I need to keep practicing and get a better mixer to practice on. I totally would want to be a DJ and even further I’d love to produce … DJ/producer is the ultimate goal.”

Kyla Coleman appeared on one of the most diverse cycles of “ANTM” to date.

VH1/YouTube Kyla Coleman in an interview with VH1.

Cycle 24 featured contestants in a number of different age groups, sizes, races, and backgrounds, including a 42-year-old grandmother and a contestant with alopecia. Tyra Banks also returned to the show as host, alongside judges Ashley Graham, Drew Elliott, and Law Roach.

Coleman’s prizes for winning the competition included a contract with Next Model Management, a fashion spread in Paper magazine, and a cash prize of $US100,000 from Pantene shampoo.

Kyla Coleman is now a working model and has walked the runways of New York Fashion Week.

Estrop/Getty Images Kyla Coleman walks the runway during the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

According to the model’s Instagram page, she is currently signed with Heffner Seattle modelling agency, Photogenics LA, The Society NY, and Elite Model Management.

Coleman has also appeared in campaigns for Diesel, Calvin Klein, Alexander Wang, and Wrangler Europe. Her runway credits include walking for Tommy Hilfiger, Off-White, and Valentino.

