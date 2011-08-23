WHERE ARE THEY NOW? What 10 Short-Lived Celebrities From The 2008 Presidential Campaign Are Doing Now

The former Alaska Senator returned to politics after a nearly 30-year absence to compete in the 2008 Democratic primary. His campaign never really took off and is best remembered not for his platform, but for his curmudgeonly attitude and complaints that he was being marginalized in televised debates -- that is, until he was ultimately excluded form the debates altogether.

Gravel has remained out of electoral politics since then, but earlier this month, he told The Daily Caller that he would 'probably' launch an intra-party challenge to Obama next year if he can raise $1 million to support that effort.