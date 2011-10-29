WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Stars Of The Original "Halloween"

It’s been 33 years since the original “Halloween” made us afraid of the stalker/murderer Michael Myers.
But the movie hasn’t left us — today, it’s widely known as the first in a long line of what became the “slasher” sub-genre.
The cast of the film, which included the much younger version of “Real Housewife” Kyle Richards, has long since gone their separate ways, but the low-budget independent film left a legacy which includes 10 sequels and remakes, and entire conventions.
We took a look at where the movie’s cast ended up.
Donald Pleasence, who played Dr. Sam Loomis, earned over 200 film credits, wrote a children's book, and was nominated for four Tony Awards during his lifetime. He died in 1995.
P.J. Soles has had a pretty steady film career since 1976, though the movies she does now aren't blockbusters. She's also been divorced three times.
Charles Cyphers, also known as Sheriff Leigh Brackett, has remained a presence in the horror genre, and has also guest-starred on a variety of television shows including E.R.
