WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Stars Of The Original "Halloween"

It’s been 33 years since the original “Halloween” made us afraid of the stalker/murderer Michael Myers.



But the movie hasn’t left us — today, it’s widely known as the first in a long line of what became the “slasher” sub-genre.

The cast of the film, which included the much younger version of “Real Housewife” Kyle Richards, has long since gone their separate ways, but the low-budget independent film left a legacy which includes 10 sequels and remakes, and entire conventions.

We took a look at where the movie’s cast ended up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.