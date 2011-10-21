WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Stars Of Great Apple Commercials

Noah Davis
anya major nikita

Apple has had some amazing commercials through the years.

But what happened to the stars?

You know some of them. Justin Long and John Hodgman are recognised names. One of them landed a spot on “Glee.”

But we had to track down some others.

From the girl from the “1984” spot to a Japanese doctor who authored papers about influenza, we found out where they ended up.

She went on to star in an Elton John video and released a single named Moscow Nights.

And here's a very cool anecdote about the commercial, which nearly didn't get aired: 'Chiat-Day wanted the commercial to qualify for upcoming advertising awards, so they ran it once at 1 AM at a small television station in Twin Falls, Idaho, KMVT, on December 15, 1983. And sure enough it won just about every possible award, including best commercial of the decade. 20 years later it's considered one of the most memorable television commercials ever made.'

Harry Shum Jr. danced in all grey.

Mac and PC battled.

Justin Long has a movie career...

Die Hard!

... while John Hodgman is a comedy star.

And he chases turkeys for Bon Appetit.

Ellen Feiss starred in the Errol Morris-directed 2002 commercial.

She had a brief career in movies (including Bed and Breakfast) and turned down offers to go on Leno and Letterman.

You know what happened to Einstein, Bob Dylan, Martin Luther King Jr., John Lennon, and the rest. Steve Jobs certainly joined their ranks.

This woman ran away.

We have no idea what happened to her.

But could she be Susan Sarandon or Sheryl Crow?

Jeff Goldblum loves to hear himself talk.

He still does.

Janie Porche saved Christmas.

Eventually, she settled in Chicago and become an interactive designer.

She works at White Whale. Here's her website and her Twitter account.

A little about her: 'I eat a lot of dining hall burritos salads while hearing about student portals. I tend to make friends along the way.'

Seiji Hongo switched to Apple.

Hongo continued in his field, publishing about influenza.

We didn't understand this at all.

This little boy wanted Dinosaurs.

We don't know who he is. But he sure is cute.

You know who had final say on those ads???

